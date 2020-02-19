Making a 'rude hand gesture' whilst driving could land you a whopping £1k fine

You should be careful you don't pull rude gestures at people when driving. Picture: Getty

Road ragers should be wary of the expensive fine they could be lumped with if their temper gets the better of them.

If you tend to be a bit aggressive behind the wheel, you need to think twice before you react rudely as you could end up with a very expensive fine.

Brits have a tendency to have a tad of road rage when tensions are high during rush hour, and it is definitely not uncommon for someone to flip the V's or flash a middle finger at someone who's got in their way or made a driving error.

Brits should be wary who they make gestures towards. Picture: Getty

However, before letting that anger and frustration out, UK drivers should remember that even the smallest act of road rage could land them with a fine of up to £1,000.

While offences such as tailgating or speeding around another car can have serious consequences, any driver caught making a "rude hand gesture" behind the wheel could be slapped with a fine of 75 per cent of their weekly wage, capped at £1,000.

This is because the offence is classified as "disorderly conduct", and carries a criminal penalty under the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.

Hand gestures also allow the police to fine you for "not being in full control of a vehicle" if you take your hand off the wheel to make a signal.

If charged with this offence, you could be given a maximum £1,000 fine and three penalty points on your licence.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “A small minority of drivers think that being sat in their car exempts them from an offence like this.

Our anger can get the best of us at times, but it could be costly. Picture: Getty

“However, this kind of anti-social behaviour can land you in hot water and take you on an expensive trip to the courts.

“Road users have a duty of care to each other, so keeping your cool and remaining focused is important.

"Your hands should remain on the wheel and your eyes on the road.

“Rather than let the tailgater get under your skin, where safe to do so, it is better to let them pass so you can carry on your journey in a calm manner.”

