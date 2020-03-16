Ducky the Maltipoo dog with the world's cutest smile is exactly what you need to brighten up your day

Ducky is exactly what you need to brighten your day. Picture: Instagram/Ducky_The_Maltipoo

By Alice Dear

This good girl is sure to put a smile on your face amid these uncertain times.

As coronavirus continues to be the only thing anyone can talk about, we happily welcome a break from the current situation.

And that's exactly where Ducky, the one-year-old Maltipoo, comes in.

READ MORE: Puppy with 'Disney character eyes' goes viral as people swoon over her long lashes

Ducky has become an Internet sensation after a video of her smiling went viral on Instagram.

People couldn't get over how sweet and cute to Maltipoo looked as she simply smiled over at her owners as they filmed her.

One person commented on the post: "Cuteness overload!", while another shared: "Such a cutie pie!"

Ducky's owner Gillian, 27, lives with her partner in Northern British Columbia, Canada, and the adorable canine after adopting her in 2018.

Speaking of the beloved pet, Gillian told Metro.co.uk: "Ducky’s always had a funny little muppet face, but after her last groom where we had to take off a lot of hair (it was just too shaggy and got out of control), her smile started to shine more than ever."

Ducky had just been to the groomers after her smile started coming out. Picture: Instagram/Ducky_The_Maltipoo

Speaking of the day she adopted Ducky, Gillian explained: "My boyfriend was out golfing that day and I must have left him 20 voicemails telling him I had an emergency and he needed to call me back.

"An hour later he did, and I convinced him that this was our dog and he told me to go for it.

"So I called this woman on Facebook (I was sobbing, I waited so long for a puppy of my own) and I told her this was my puppy. The woman definitely thought I was crazy."

Ducky lives with her owner Ducky in Canada. Picture: Instagram/Ducky_The_Maltipoo

Gillian says Ducky is a very smart and loving dog, and loves being around people.

"She loves being outdoors, playing fetch, and just being a farm dog, even though a magpie or crow could carry her off", she said: "Duck is pretty adorable, and every time we go out with her she attracts a crowd.

"So it makes sense that people enjoy her cuteness online. I posted the video because I wanted to cheer others up, and I think it accomplished that!"

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman forced to re-post hilarious hand washing dance video after fans spot epic blunder