Employee furious after being asked to pay £15 towards CEO's Christmas present

An employer is furious about paying towards their boss' gift. Picture: Getty Images/Reddit

By Heart reporter

A worker has asked whether they should have to pay for their CEO's Christmas present.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One parent has been left furious after he was asked to contribute to his CEO’s Christmas present this year.

The anonymous person took to Reddit with a screenshot from their HR department reminding them about the contribution.

Alongside it they wrote: “HR is asking us to pitch in $20 for Christmas presents for the CEO and CTO.

“I just can’t. That money is going to my kids, not to the fat cats at the top who make at least 5x what I make in any given month."

Would you put money towards the boss' present? Picture: Alamy

They added: “Buy your own damn presents.”

Hitting back at sceptics, they said: "A lot of you are asking if this is real.

"The only proof I'm comfortable sharing is this redacted screenshot of the email. Take it or leave it.

"I'm not trying to defend or dissuade anyone. It's just a thing that p***** me off and I felt like sharing with the group.

"I don't hate working here, but I do hate this kind of attitude toward employees, with families, at Christmas time."

How much would you spend on a gift for your boss? Picture: Alamy

When they received criticism for ‘making a fuss’, the anonymous person added: "At first I felt bad that I wasn’t contributing, but the more I think about it, the more p***** off I get that they’d even ask us to pitch in like that.”

Unsurprisingly, Reddit users were quick to comment, with one saying: "Why should we have to buy a present for someone making 10x++ as much as us when they don't even know we exist and don't give us anything."

Another said: "This isn’t about who is getting presents. This is about the audacity of HR asking for money from lower level workers for a gift for the head of the company who is making the most money."

Someone else revealed their own experience, writing: "Our company usually has an employee that asks everyone for $3 - $5 for bosses gifts.

"Everyone pitches in typically without question. This is because they know we have 3% QOL yearly raises, profit sharing, thanksgiving and Christmas bonuses, encouraged paid vacations, great insurance, and wages that pay very fairly. $20 is definitely too much."

A third person added: “Unless they are actually giving the workers a decent paying job and trying to treat them with respect, why would you buy them a gift?”

The employee later added that he had made a decision, adding: "I've already told anyone with any relevance to the situation that I won't be pitching in.

"I haven't gotten any flack, most of them understand where I'm coming from."