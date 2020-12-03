Ex-retail worker shares how to make fake Christmas trees look 'bigger and fuller'

The hack was shared to TikTok (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/TikTok

A former retail worker has shared the secrets she used to make Christmas trees look better in shop windows.

An ex-retail worker has shared a genius hack to making fake Christmas trees look bigger and fuller.

Drawing on her experience erecting trees in shop windows, she revealed the rules she stuck to in order to make trees look their best.

In a video shared to TikTok, which has since racked up over 750,000 views, she revealed the clever way you separate branches in a two to the side, one up pattern.

TikTok users have praised the handy hack. Picture: TikTok

She said: "One thing I learned working in retail, put your Christmas tree branches two out, one up, two out, one up.

"It'll make your tree look bigger and fuller."

She added that she was always instructed to use that trick when working in retail, and many TikTok users rushed to comment their approval of the hack.

One person wrote: "You're making me want to redo my tree. Never knew this, thank you."

A third said: "Wish I had seen this before putting up my tree tonight."

Many claimed that they already knew of the trick, however, with one writing: "Who didn't know this... literally been doing it all my childhood."

