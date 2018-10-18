'Sexy' Meghan Markle Halloween costume is causing a huge amount of backlash

18 October 2018, 11:14 | Updated: 18 October 2018, 11:35

The American Princess Costume consists of a white mini dress, veil and tiara
The Meghan Markle Halloween costume features a very tight, white mini dress. Picture: Yandy

The Duchess of Sussex's iconic royal wedding gown she wore for Prince Harry has been turned into a 'sexy' halloween costume, and people aren't happy.

Meghan Markle caught headlines in May 19th this year, as she wore a stunning Givenchy gown for hers and Prince Harry's royal wedding.

However, the gorgeous bridal frock has been turned into a less-than-classy, but apparently 'sexy' Halloween costume.

The 'American Princess' is currently on sale for £38, and consists of a short, white, tight-fitted dress, complete with a tiara and tulle veil.

A Meghan Markle lookalike models the American Princess Costume
The Duchess of Sussex's Halloween look also features a tiara, veil and bouquet. Picture: Yandy
Meghan Markle weds Prince Harry in a stunning Givenchy gown
Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in a stunning Givenchy gown. Picture: PA Images

The website describes the outfit as: "You're living an actual fairy tale!

READ MORE: Meghan Markle likely to be pregnant with twins, says expert

"Get ready to walk down the royal aisle in this exclusive American Princess costume featuring a white mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, 3/4 length sleeves, a smooth bodice, a tulle veil with a large bow accent, a satin bow detail, and a bejeweled tiara."

Model wears white mini dress from Meghan Markle's 'sexy' halloween costume
Meghan Markle fans have not had a positive response to the Halloween costume. Picture: Yandy

Yandy also confirms that it is in stock, ready to ship.

