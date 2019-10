Pride of Britain Awards 2019: Vote for your favourite red carpet look

We've selected some of the best looks from tonight's glitzy bash. Picture: PA

By Emma Gritt

From daytime TV regulars to soap stars, the creme of Britain's celebrities turned out in force to celebrate and honour some of the bravest, inspiring and most remarkable people from across the UK.

Tonight's celebration won't be aired on TV until next Monday, November 5, but here's a sneak peek at what everyone wore...

Got a favourite look? Vote below.