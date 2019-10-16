Primark is now available to shop online but the prices vary a lot

You can grab some of your favourite items online. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

It's perfect for those who don't fancy making the trek or don't live anywhere near a store.

Primark is a cut-price wonderland for all your retail needs, it's worth getting down to a store and filling up those brown paper bags with dozens of sock multipacks and palette dupes if you live near a store.

But for some that isn't the case, and the nearest store is a while away, which means you're missing out on all the store has to offer, which is why shoppers are buzzing to find out you're actually able to get some products online.

The store has some of its clothing options available online. Picture: PA

However, there is a catch. The items are actually quite a fair bit pricier than they would be at the stores, and the entire ranges aren't available.

If you head to Amazon or eBay, you can actually purchase a select amount of their in-store items, including Harry Potter socks, kids' onesies and more.

It's perfect for those who really want certain products from the brand, as you can grab them through the third party sellers.

Some of the items currently available on Amazon, costing a fair bit more. Picture: Amazon

If you're on Amazon, you'll need a Prime account and then you'll be able to grab the items from Primark's Atmosphere collection.

These vary from nightwear to standard clothing, and you can also grab things in the novelty and special use section.

However, these are sold at a hugely inflated rate, with a pyjama set that would normally cost no more than £10 selling for just under £30.

Primark have released a statement on Twitter, urging customers to instead visit in stores and not to shop online.

They said: "We do not have a commercial partnership with Amazon and any Primark products which appear on the site are being re-sold by third parties, at higher prices.

"We encourage our customers to visit us in our stores to find the best value."

This hasn't gone down well with some users, with one replying to their statement with: "just do an online shop, the stores never have what’s advertised."

But another replied to her saying: "Just shows you how much they don’t want to have to hike their prices up...."

One tried to explain the situation, arguing: "All the people demanding Primark sets up an online shop following this do not understand that doing so would cause their prices to increase."

But another pushed back, stating: "I’d rather pay €1 more than having to drive to primark every time and not getting the stuff I want because my store didn’t get anything as always.

"This is useful for people who don’t live close,people with disabilities or people who simply don’t have the ability to go to a store".