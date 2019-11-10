Primark brings back popular £14 Minnie Mouse heels in two new Disney designs

Primark's Disney heels are perfect for party season. Picture: Primark / Getty

The sell-out stilettos are back in store – just in time for party season!

Primark's sell-out Minnie Mouse heels are back in store for 2019 – and now come in two brand new designs.

The high street brand is making all our Disney dreams come true by re-releasing the sell-out stilettos just in time for Christmas.

Primark's Minnie Mouse heels are back! Picture: Primark

In 2017, the budget chain first launched the cartoon-inspired courts in gold and black glitter, complete with a cute girly bow.

One year later, Primark brought back the original designs along with some glitter red courts and a pair of strappy sandals featuring a red bow on the back.

The high-street brand first launched the Disney heels in 2017. Picture: Primark

Now, they're back for a third year in a row and have been given an even more glamorous update with fresh fabrics and glitzy shapes.

You can get your hands on silver glitter stilettos with cute crossover straps and a red bow, or a pair of luxurious black sandals with a crushed velvet finish.

The best bit? If you're a Disney diva you'll be pleased to know the party heels will only set you back £14!

Minnie Mouse addicts are in for a fashion treat. Picture: Getty

Minnie Mouse fans have already gone wild for the latest styles on social media after the shoes were posted on Facebook group Disneyfind.

One Primark shopper said: "I NEED the silver ones!!"

Tagging her boyfriend in a post, another Disney addict added: "You were asking what I wanted for Christmas!! These!!!"

"Wow even more beautiful these ones," said a third.

While a fourth said: "I MUST have a pair this time."

"Primark for the win," wrote a fifth.

Many Facebook users also suggested they would make "beautiful" wedding or bridesmaid heels for Disney fans on the hunt for special occasion shoes.

And it's not just the popular Minnie Mouse heels that bargain hunters were excited about buying.

People on Instagram went nuts for the store's selection of Mickey Mouse buys, from cappuccino gift sets to fluffy red and black slippers that feature his famous face.