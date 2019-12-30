Vegan-friendly fashion brands to be aware of this Veganuary: watches, bags, shoes and more

The vegan fashion brands you need to know for Veganuary. Picture: Getty/Votch/Vegan Outfitters/Beyond Skin

All the best vegan-friendly and sustainable fashion brands in the UK.

More people than ever will be taking part in Veganuary this January, but it's worth keeping in mind that - for many - doing so extends further than simply changing your diet.

Swearing off animal products in all aspects of life - including beauty, fashion and homeware - is the path chosen by most vegans, and there are now a number of brands who make it easy to do so.

Here are some vegan fashion brands to look out for this Veganuary:

Vegan watch brand: Votch

Gone are the days when good quality and trendy watches rely on leather straps - all-vegan brand VOTCH has arrived on the market, and it's an absolute game-changer.

Votch are an all-vegan watch brand. Picture: Votch

The straps are made from vegan leather made to replicate the real thing, and they offer a variety of styles and colours to choose from.

Prices start from £120 for their Classic Collection, and £135 for their Piñatex Collection.

The straps (which cost £25) are sold separately so you can change your style to suit the occasion.

Click here to visit their website.

THREE-SIX-FIVE: vegan bags and accessories

This brand was founded by Made In Chelsea star Tiffany Watson, who had a vision to create accessories that are both luxury and vegan. All products and packaging are both vegan and recycled, meaning they don't harm the environment.

You can get their cross-body bags personalised with your initials. Picture: THREE-SIX-FIVE

The vegan cross-body bag, which can be personalised is perhaps their most popular item, and there are also a range of vegan leather 2020 Diaries which start from £35.

Click here to visit their website.

Beyond Skin: vegan shoes

Beyond Skin shoes are high quality and vegan. Picture: Beyond Skin

Vegan shoes are pretty tricky to come by, as many styles contain leather.

To fill that gap, Beyond Skin sell high quality, high end shoes that are 100 per cent.

They don't come cheap, but they are worth the money for their durability and sustainability.

Click here to visit their website.

Free People: vegan clothes, shoes and accessories

Although Free People is not an all-vegan clothing brand, they have an all-vegan shop that sells shoes, clothes, bags and beauty products.

Free People sell a number of faux leather clothing items. Picture: Free People

Their vegan leather products include jackets, trousers, shoes and bags.

Click here to visit their website.

Vegan Outfitters

Vegan Outfitters sells a number of hugely popular slogan tops adorned with words like 'Kale' and 'Herbivore'.

What's more, every time you buy something from their store, some of the proceeds will go to animal charities.