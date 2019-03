Vote for your favourite look from the Global Awards 2019

The UK's most glamorous stars attended the Global Awards 2019. Picture: PA Images

But who was your winner in the style stakes at last night's Global Awards? Have your say and vote NOW.

March 7th saw the biggest names in music, news and entertainment celebrated at the Global Awards

Michelle Keegan, Emma Bunton and Cheryl Tweedy were amongst the stars in attendance at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - and Little Mix turned heads on the blue carpet, too.

But who was your style winner?

Vote in our poll now...