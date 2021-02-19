February Lust List: Brilliant books, ice-creams, and beauty products released this month

Here's all the goodies we've got our eye on this month... Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

The days are finally getting a tad longer as we edge closer to spring - here are some of this month's new releases that have caught the eye of the Heart Digital team...

The Invisible Girl

If you enjoyed Lisa's other book The Family Upstairs, then you'll love this. Picture: Lisa Jewell

The disappearance of a girl and the hunt for a predator set a neighbourhood ablaze with assumption and hearsay in a compulsive story of sinister goings-on behind the closed doors of luxurious London homes.

The latest best seller from British writer Lisa Jewell is a must for fans of crime thrillers, or people looking for page after page of drama and suspense.

Lisa Jewell is one of those authors whose characters and stories you can't forget... including the scary bits.

Where to buy: Waterstones, £7.49

Jim Beam Peach

The new Jim Beam is delicious served with tonic and passionfruit syrup. Picture: Jim Beam

The new Bourbon is a tantalising mix of peach liqueur and Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

It is delicious served with a dash of soda water or lemonade as part of a simple yet delicious highball.

Or for a more exotic option that’ll bring you a slice of the tropics, try a twist on the popular Pornstar Martini.

Simply mix Jim Beam Peach, soda water, passion fruit syrup, and lemon juice.

Where to buy: Exclusively stocked at Asda, £18

KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza

Fast food fans' prayers have been answered. Picture: Pizza Hut

Can't decide between pizza and fried chicken tonight? Pizza Hut Delivery have teamed up with KFC to bring back the Popcorn Chicken Pizza.

Available for just four weeks, it has KFC’s iconic Gravy on a Classic Pizza Hut Crust base, with mozzarella cheese all topped with fan favourite Popcorn Chicken and sprinkled with sweetcorn.

Every pizza purchased also comes with a 2-4-1 Boneless Banquet coupon.

Where to buy: Pizza Hut, £24.99

Oreo Cone

The new Oreo ice creams are available in packs of four. Picture: Oreo

Need a new way to enjoy Oreo cookies? Your wish has been answered!

The new Oreo Cone has a scoop of vanilla ice cream smothered in an Oreo biscuit coating on top of a crunchy cone, filled with more delicious vanilla ice cream and Oreo biscuit pieces.

Sadly, unlike the biscuits, this dessert is not vegan.

Where to buy: Oreo Cone, £3.50 for a box of 4 from Asda

Skin Generics

Korean beauty, or K-Beauty, is still a real buzzword in the cosmetics and skincare world, and Spanish brand Skin Generics has fully embraced its textures for their range of active ingredients-packed range.

From hydrating hyaluronic acid to skin brightening retinols, their cosmeceuticals are a cult favourite.

The entire range is cruelty-free.

Where to buy: Prices from £11.50, Fragrance Direct

Pantene Pro-V Miracles Silky & Glowing

The whole range is designed for those with damaged, bleached hair. Picture: Pantene

Pantene Pro-V Miracles Silky & Glowing was developed so that people with bleached hair can have great hair days too.

The range combines the power of Pro-V science with Biotin and Hydrolysed Silk Protein, creating a nutritious blend that promises to rescue damaged and processed, straw-like hair and make it irresistibly soft, like silk to the touch.

Where to buy: Prices from £4.99, Superdrug

Mr. Men and Little Miss clothes

This is one heck of a strong look for the under-7s! Picture: Marks and Spencer

This hoody is just adorable. Picture: Marks and Spencer

One day, maybe one day, cool kids clothes will come in adult sizes, too. Or at least this colourful and fun range of Mr. Men and Little Miss casual wear and PJs new this month from M&S.

Soft comfy hoodies, joggers and leggings are at the heart of the special collection, with adorable pieces for babies promising to "bring maximum cuteness to pram-ready outfits".

Perhaps the trendy bucket hat will fit us!?

Where to buy: Marks and Spencer, prices from £7