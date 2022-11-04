Female pilot reveals she was mistaken for flight attendant by airport employee

4 November 2022, 12:22

A female pilot has revealed she is always mistaken for a flight attendant
A female pilot has revealed she is always mistaken for a flight attendant. Picture: TikTok @sabrinaleej

A pilot has opened up about an experience where one of her co-workers mistook her for a flight attendant.

A female pilot has revealed she is often mistaken to be a flight attendant.

Taking to TikTok, Sabrina Johnson - who goes by the username @sabrinaleej - shared a video from the cockpit of a plane.

Talking to the camera, she opened up about the moment an airport worker asked her a question.

She said: “Gate agent looked me in the eye today, asked if I was the flight attendant,” while also adding text over the video. “(Common occurrence).”

She went on to write: “It’s jarring to me because they work at an airport. You know what the pilot uniforms are.”

Unsurprisingly, the post has now been watched more than 2million times, with thousands of people commenting.

One person slammed: “But the uniform is so different... they knew what they were doing.”

Someone else agreed: “As a flight attendant, I’m offended for you. Unacceptable. They KNOW our uniforms.”

Many people also suggested how Sabrina should have responded, with one writing: “I would've replied ‘no, I'm not, are you the pilot?’ & when they say no, reply ‘obviously, cuz I am’ 😂”.

A female pilot has opened up about her experience
A female pilot has opened up about her experience. Picture: Alamy

Another person commented: “Ask them in your most condescending voice if it's their first day 😂.”

“Please tell me you say ‘what do you think?’ and watch then panic 😂,” someone else wrote.

Sabrina has since spoken out about the incident, telling The Independent: “It happens more often than I would like to see in real life between gate agents mostly.

“Those especially that have tried to issue me a flight attendant jumpseat, and I would have to correct them, saying that I need the jump seat in the cockpit.

“Or I’d response by simply stating, ‘Yeah, I’m a pilot.’ And a lot of people are very nice and they take the comment very well but every now and then it gets a little mean.”

