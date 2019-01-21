Tesco is now selling a Bounty Easter egg with coconut pieces inside the egg, but not everyone is impressed

There's now a Bounty Easter egg in stores . Picture: Tesco

By Alice Dear

Easter eggs are already lining the shelves of supermarkets, but there’s one new egg causing a fuss.

As soon as New Years Day rolled around, Easter eggs had already started appearing in supermarkets across the country.

While some people are complaining eggs are in shops too soon, others are rejoicing as they’re treated to their favourite sweet treats early.

And this year there’s a new egg appearing in Tescos that is likely to get some chocolate lovers excited.

The Easter egg is available online from Tesco for £10. Picture: Tesco

If you’re one of the people running yo grab a Bounty when the Celebrations are opened around Christmas, this announcement is for you.

You can now bag yourself an extra large Bounty Easter egg, complete with coconut pieces in the egg chocolate.

The 494g egg comes with a hollow coconut egg as well as a Bounty Bar and Bounty Dark Bar.

The egg will be appearing in Tesco stores and is available online for £10.00.

While some chocolate lovers are excited by the new Eatser egg, others are obviously not Bounty fans.

One person commented on Twitter: “Oh my!! The superior Easter egg!” while another said: “The fact a bounty Easter egg exists offends me!”