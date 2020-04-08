Easter 2020: Delicious cocktail recipes to make at home this Bank Holiday weekend
8 April 2020, 19:34 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 19:57
It's Easter, a Bank Holiday weekend, and you're at home - so what better excuse to get in to cocktail mode? These fun recipes are easy, and are sure to spark your imagination...
Chocolate Orange
Ingredients:
35ml Whitley Neill Blood Orange Gin
15ml Campari
Ginger Ale top up
Method: Pour ingredients into a highball glass over cubed ice. Garnish with grated chocolate and a mint sprig
Choco Milkshake
Ingredients:
25ml J.J Whitley Vanilla Vodka (available at The Drop Store www.thedropstore.com)
25ml Baileys
100ml Chocolate Milk
Method:
Build in a highball glass over cubed ice.Garnish with an orange wedge and mint sprig.
Jaisalmer Indian Gin & Tonic
Ingredients:
50ml Jaisalmer Gin
125ml Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water
Orange Peel
Ice
Method:
Fill a Copa glass with ice, add Jaisalmer Gin and top up with Fever Tree Indian Tonic Water (or a tonic of your choice) and garnish with an orange peel twist.
Cloudy Berry Martini
Ingredients:
50ml LoneWolf Cloudy Lemon gin (available from BrewDog.com)
1 teaspoon raspberry jam
25ml lemon juice
50ml (cloudy) apple juice
Method:
Pour all ingredients into a shaker (or jam jar if you don’t have a shaker), shake well, and strain into a martini/wine glass
Cotswolds White Lady Cocktail
Ingredients:
50ml Cotswolds Dry Gin
25ml Lemon Juice
25ml Cointreau
12ml sugar syrup
1/2 an egg white
Method:
Put all the ingredients in to a shaker and shake well. When everything has combined, add ice to the shaker, shake well.
Fine strain and serve into a chilled martini glass. Ideally garnish with a twist of lemon peel.
Creme Egg Cocktail
Ingredients
60 ml coconut cream
40 ml pineapple juice
20 ml white rum
20 ml coconut rum
Juice of ½ lime
Melted milk chocolate
Tropical coulis such as Waitrose Alphonso Mango, Passion Fruit & Yuzu Coulis, frozen in semi-sphere moulds
Method:
Prepare a martini glass by dipping the rim into the melted chocolate and leaving in the fridge to chill until it sets.
Pour the mango and passion fruit coulis into something that can act as a semi-circle mould (ice-cube tray, egg cup etc) and freeze until it becomes solid.
To make the cocktail, pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake for around 10 seconds until chilled.
Strain the liquid into a glass, then pour back into the shaker and strain again into the chilled martini glass.
To serve, remove the egg-shaped frozen coulis and float it in the centre of the drink.
Kavka Hazelnut Latte
Ingredients:
30ml Kavka vodka (available from Master of Malt)
30ml hazelnut vodka
30ml Maestro café liqueur
10ml vanilla syrup
1 scoop of vanilla ice-cream
Method:
Shake all of the ingredients together.
Double strain into a wine/martini glass and garnish with chocolate shavings... or for a bit artistry, paint the side of the glass with a thin layer of hazelnut chocolate spread!
Ready made cans!
If you're not one for making your own drinks, Funkin can do the hard work for you with their 12-pack of ready mixed cocktails.
The Funkin House Party Cocktail pack is £12.00, and available here.