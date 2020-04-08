Easter 2020: Delicious cocktail recipes to make at home this Bank Holiday weekend

8 April 2020, 19:34 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 19:57

We've found some tasty cocktail recipes for you to try out over The Easter period
Picture: Waitrose + J.J Whitley
Emma Gritt

Mared Parry

It's Easter, a Bank Holiday weekend, and you're at home - so what better excuse to get in to cocktail mode? These fun recipes are easy, and are sure to spark your imagination...

Chocolate Orange

If you still have a chocolate orange left from Christmas, you can jazz this one up even more
Picture: Whitley Neill Gin

Ingredients:

35ml Whitley Neill Blood Orange Gin

15ml Campari

Ginger Ale top up

Method: Pour ingredients into a highball glass over cubed ice.  Garnish with grated chocolate and a mint sprig

Choco Milkshake

This delicious cocktail uses just three ingredients
Picture: J.J Whitley Vodka

Ingredients:

25ml J.J Whitley Vanilla Vodka (available at The Drop Store www.thedropstore.com)

25ml Baileys

100ml Chocolate Milk

Method:

Build in a highball glass over cubed ice.Garnish with an orange wedge and mint sprig.

Jaisalmer Indian Gin & Tonic 

The next time you have an orange, freeze the peel ready for when you next need a garnish
Picture: Jaisalmer

Ingredients:

50ml Jaisalmer Gin 

125ml Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water 

Orange Peel 

Ice 

Method:

Fill a Copa glass with ice, add Jaisalmer Gin and top up with Fever Tree Indian Tonic Water (or a tonic of your choice) and garnish with an orange peel twist. 

Cloudy Berry Martini

This cocktail is designed to use things you have at home
Picture: BrewDog

Ingredients: 

50ml LoneWolf Cloudy Lemon gin (available from BrewDog.com)

1 teaspoon raspberry jam

25ml lemon juice

50ml (cloudy) apple juice

Method: 

Pour all ingredients into a shaker (or jam jar if you don’t have a shaker), shake well, and strain into a martini/wine glass

Cotswolds White Lady Cocktail

This is a lovely palate cleanser ideal for sipping after a rich Easter lunch.
Picture: Cotswolds Distillery

Ingredients:

50ml Cotswolds Dry Gin

25ml Lemon Juice

25ml Cointreau

12ml sugar syrup

1/2 an egg white

Method:

Put all the ingredients in to a shaker and shake well. When everything has combined, add ice to the shaker, shake well.

Fine strain and serve into a chilled martini glass. Ideally garnish with a twist of lemon peel. 

Creme Egg Cocktail

This gorgeous cocktail was created by the Waitrose cookery school
Picture: Waitrose

Ingredients

60 ml coconut cream

40 ml pineapple juice

20 ml white rum

20 ml coconut rum

Juice of ½ lime

Melted milk chocolate

Tropical coulis such as Waitrose Alphonso Mango, Passion Fruit & Yuzu Coulis, frozen in semi-sphere moulds

Method:

Prepare a martini glass by dipping the rim into the melted chocolate and leaving in the fridge to chill until it sets.

Pour the mango and passion fruit coulis into something that can act as a semi-circle mould (ice-cube tray, egg cup etc) and freeze until it becomes solid.

To make the cocktail, pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake for around 10 seconds until chilled.

Strain the liquid into a glass, then pour back into the shaker and strain again into the chilled martini glass.

To serve, remove the egg-shaped frozen coulis and float it in the centre of the drink.

Kavka Hazelnut Latte

The cocktail is decorated with some chocolate spread on the glass!
Picture: Kavka

Ingredients:

30ml Kavka vodka (available from Master of Malt)

30ml hazelnut vodka

30ml Maestro café liqueur

10ml vanilla syrup

1 scoop of vanilla ice-cream 

Method:

Shake all of the ingredients together.

Double strain into a wine/martini glass and garnish with chocolate shavings... or for a bit artistry, paint the side of the glass with a thin layer of hazelnut chocolate spread!

Ready made cans!

Get your favourite drink delivered straight to your door
Picture: Funkin

If you're not one for making your own drinks, Funkin can do the hard work for you with their 12-pack of ready mixed cocktails.

The Funkin House Party Cocktail pack is £12.00, and available here.

