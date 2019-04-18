Easter cocktails: Why chocolate doesn't just have to be for eggs...
18 April 2019, 12:38
It's that time of year where everyone is a chocaholic... but here's how to enjoy a sweet treat without tucking in to a single Easter egg.
Easter can sometimes feel like an excuse to just gorge on chocolate - but there are more refined ways of enjoying the brown stuff.
With chocolate liqueurs enjoying a moment in the spotlight - and no longer just found gathering dust at the back of the cupboard after a random duty free spurge - there's never been a better time to enjoy a luxurious chocolate cocktail.
Here are three delicious and easy recipes to try this weekend from the team at Aldi... and they'll definitely be more momentous than your usual chocolate egg.
Creme de Cacao
Ingredients:
25ml Vodka
500ml water
60g sugar
60g Cocoa Powder
Method:
In a small sauce pan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add the cocoa powder and sugar
Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water
Once cooled, add the vodka to the mixture and leave to infuse
After the vodka has successfully infused, strain the liquid through a coffee filter to remove any fine particles and pour into a glass of your choice once you are happy with the flavour
Freakshake
Ingredients:
50ml Sea Dog Premium Spiced Rum
150ml Cowbelle Chocolate Fudge Milk
500ml water
60g sugar
60g Cocoa powder
Dark chocolate
Triple Chocolate Cookies
Method:
In a small sauce pan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add cocoa powder and sugar
Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water
Once cool cooled, add the Old Hopking Spiced Rum to the mixture and leave to infuse
Once successfully infused for ten minutes, shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice
Pour into your preferred glass and top with whipped cream, grated chocolate and the cookies
Mochatini
Ingredients:
50ml Vodka
25ml Dilara Cappuccino Coffee Liqueur
620ml water
3 tsps medium roast coffee
60g Cocoa powder
Dash of sugar to taste
Method:
In a small saucepan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add the cocoa powder and sugar
Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water
Once cooled, add the vodka to the mixture and leave to infuse
Add the Dilara Cappuccino Coffee Liqueur, coffee, infused vodka and 120ml water to a cocktail shaker filled with ice
Shake hard for 10 seconds and then finely strain into a martini glass and add a dash of sugar to taste
Garnish with a sprinkle of cocoa powder