Easter cocktails: Why chocolate doesn't just have to be for eggs...

These cocktail recipes are egg-stra special. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

It's that time of year where everyone is a chocaholic... but here's how to enjoy a sweet treat without tucking in to a single Easter egg.

Easter can sometimes feel like an excuse to just gorge on chocolate - but there are more refined ways of enjoying the brown stuff.

With chocolate liqueurs enjoying a moment in the spotlight - and no longer just found gathering dust at the back of the cupboard after a random duty free spurge - there's never been a better time to enjoy a luxurious chocolate cocktail.

Here are three delicious and easy recipes to try this weekend from the team at Aldi... and they'll definitely be more momentous than your usual chocolate egg.

Creme de Cacao

These chocolate cocktails will make Easter go with a bang. Picture: Aldi

Ingredients:

25ml Vodka

500ml water

60g sugar

60g Cocoa Powder

Method:

In a small sauce pan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add the cocoa powder and sugar

Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water

Once cooled, add the vodka to the mixture and leave to infuse

After the vodka has successfully infused, strain the liquid through a coffee filter to remove any fine particles and pour into a glass of your choice once you are happy with the flavour

Freakshake

This freak shake is sure to impress - and hit the spot. Picture: Aldi

Ingredients:

50ml Sea Dog Premium Spiced Rum

150ml Cowbelle Chocolate Fudge Milk

500ml water

60g sugar

60g Cocoa powder

Dark chocolate

Triple Chocolate Cookies

Method:

In a small sauce pan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add cocoa powder and sugar

Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water

Once cool cooled, add the Old Hopking Spiced Rum to the mixture and leave to infuse

Once successfully infused for ten minutes, shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice

Pour into your preferred glass and top with whipped cream, grated chocolate and the cookies

Mochatini

This twist on the espresso martini will go down a treat. Picture: Aldi

Ingredients:

50ml Vodka

25ml Dilara Cappuccino Coffee Liqueur

620ml water

3 tsps medium roast coffee

60g Cocoa powder

Dash of sugar to taste

Method:

In a small saucepan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add the cocoa powder and sugar

Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water

Once cooled, add the vodka to the mixture and leave to infuse

Add the Dilara Cappuccino Coffee Liqueur, coffee, infused vodka and 120ml water to a cocktail shaker filled with ice

Shake hard for 10 seconds and then finely strain into a martini glass and add a dash of sugar to taste

Garnish with a sprinkle of cocoa powder