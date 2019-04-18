Easter cocktails: Why chocolate doesn't just have to be for eggs...

18 April 2019, 12:38

These cocktail recipes are egg-stra special
These cocktail recipes are egg-stra special. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

It's that time of year where everyone is a chocaholic... but here's how to enjoy a sweet treat without tucking in to a single Easter egg.

Easter can sometimes feel like an excuse to just gorge on chocolate - but there are more refined ways of enjoying the brown stuff.

With chocolate liqueurs enjoying a moment in the spotlight - and no longer just found gathering dust at the back of the cupboard after a random duty free spurge - there's never been a better time to enjoy a luxurious chocolate cocktail.

Here are three delicious and easy recipes to try this weekend from the team at Aldi... and they'll definitely be more momentous than your usual chocolate egg.

Creme de Cacao

These chocolate cocktails will make Easter go with a bang
These chocolate cocktails will make Easter go with a bang. Picture: Aldi

Ingredients:

25ml Vodka

500ml water

60g sugar

60g Cocoa Powder

Method:

In a small sauce pan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add the cocoa powder and sugar

Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water

Once cooled, add the vodka to the mixture and leave to infuse

After the vodka has successfully infused, strain the liquid through a coffee filter to remove any fine particles and pour into a glass of your choice once you are happy with the flavour

Freakshake

This freak shake is sure to impress - and hit the spot
This freak shake is sure to impress - and hit the spot. Picture: Aldi

Ingredients:

50ml Sea Dog Premium Spiced Rum

150ml Cowbelle Chocolate Fudge Milk

500ml water

60g sugar

60g Cocoa powder

Dark chocolate

Triple Chocolate Cookies

Method:

In a small sauce pan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add cocoa powder and sugar

Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water

Once cool cooled, add the Old Hopking Spiced Rum to the mixture and leave to infuse

Once successfully infused for ten minutes, shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice

Pour into your preferred glass and top with whipped cream, grated chocolate and the cookies

Mochatini

This twist on the espresso martini will go down a treat
This twist on the espresso martini will go down a treat. Picture: Aldi

Ingredients:

50ml Vodka

25ml Dilara Cappuccino Coffee Liqueur

620ml water

3 tsps medium roast coffee

60g Cocoa powder

Dash of sugar to taste

Method:

In a small saucepan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add the cocoa powder and sugar

Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water

Once cooled, add the vodka to the mixture and leave to infuse

Add the Dilara Cappuccino Coffee Liqueur, coffee, infused vodka and 120ml water to a cocktail shaker filled with ice

Shake hard for 10 seconds and then finely strain into a martini glass and add a dash of sugar to taste

Garnish with a sprinkle of cocoa powder

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Cadbury Creme Egg

Shocked mum shows just how much sugar is in ONE Creme Egg

Have you been cooking spaghetti wrong your whole life?

You've been cooking pasta WRONG your whole life

Easter egg Taste test

We taste tested the most popular Easter eggs of 2019 so you don't have to
Fiero means 'proud' in Italian

Martini's new orange liqueur could replace Aperol Spritz as your favourite summer tipple
Aldi has just announced the return of their popular halloumi fries

Halloumi fries are now being sold at ALDI and they're only £2.29

Trending on Heart

The video has caused outrage on social media (stock image)

YouTube video causes OUTRAGE after it advises 'chubby' girls to wrap themselves in cling film
Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin

Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin
Sam and Paul haven't shared a bed in over a year

Mummy Diaries fans baffled as Sam Faiers confesses she doesn't think partner Paul Knightley WANTS to share a bed with her

Celebrities

Victory House, Leicester Square

These are the best hotels to stay if you're planning a whistle-stop tour of London

Travel

If you're not cleaning your brushes regularly there could be bugs living in them

Bugs could be living in your makeup brushes if you don't clean them regularly
Among Joanna Dennehy's murder victims were Lukasz Slaboszewski (left) and John Chapman (right)

Who were Joanna Dennehy's victims and how many people did the Peterborough ditch murderer kill?

News