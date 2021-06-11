Euros 2021: National dishes and cocktail ideas for Group D - England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Try some of the national meals of England, Scotland, Croatia and Czech Republic! Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Celebrate the Euros 2021 with these dishes from England, Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland.

The Euros 2021 is set to begin this weekend, and the nation can't wait for the football tournament to officially begin.

Whether you're into football or not, the tournament is a great way to bring us all together following over a year of lockdown restrictions.

And if you're looking to throw a party to celebrate the Euros, why not try serving some famous dishes from each country?

England

National dish: Chicken Tikka Masala

Switch the takeaway for your own homemade Chicken Tikka Masala. Picture: Getty

Nope, it's not a roast dinner or a fish and chips supper, it's a chicken tikka masala which is the national dish of England.

While chicken tikka is an Indian dish, it has become immensely popular across the UK, and is said to be the perfect illustration of the ways Britain has absorbed and adapted different cultures.

In fact, one in seven curries sold in the UK is a chicken tikka masala.

You can find a delicious recipe to create your own chicken tikka here via Damn Delicious.

Pair with: Glass of Riesling

Croatia

National dish: Buzara

This Croatian dish looks delicious. Picture: Getty

Buzara is a simple dish made up of mussels cooked in a wine broth with garlic and breadcrumbs.

The dish is very popular around the coast of Croatia and is an easy recipe to recreate.

Find a delicious recipe for Buzara here via The Spruce Eats.

Pair with: Mediterranean Gin & Tonic

Czech Republic

National dish: Svíčková na Smetaně

Svíčková na Smetaně is a Czech dish made up of steak and dumplings. Picture: Getty

Svíčková na Smetaně us a Czech meat dish which is known in the country as one of the most popular meals among the population.

The meal is made up of sirloin steak, which is then prepared with vegetables, black pepper, allspice, bay leaves and thyme before being boiled in cream.

It is often served with houskové knedlíky which is a Czech bread dumpling.

Make your own with this recipe here via food blog Cook Like Czechs.

Pair with: Sweet Side of Life (Cocktail)

Scotland

National dish: Haggis

Haggis is the national dish of Scotland, and always worth a try! Picture: Getty

Haggis is the national dish of Scotland, a savoury pudding made up of mince, onion, oatmeal, suet, spices, stock and cook in an animal stomach or artificial casing.

It's not for everyone, but if you've always wanted to try it, you can buy it at your local supermarket or butchers.

Pair with: Penicillin Cocktail