Adventurous new twists on a classic mojito
17 July 2019, 10:26
Mojito - a classic cocktail made with rum, brown sugar, ice and fresh mint leaves - is always on the menu. But what about giving these new interpretations a try?
Cranberry Mojito
What you'll need:
1 part Cranes Cranberry & Blood Orange Liqueur
2 parts rum
Mint leaves
1/2 lime
2 parts soda water
2 teaspoons of caster or brown sugar
Instructions:
1. Place the lime wedges into a glass, then add the sugar and then squash everything together, to release the lime juice
2. Put the mint leaves on one hand and clap, this helps to release the aroma from the leaves.
3. Add the mint leaves to the glass, and squash together again
4. Half fill the glass with crushed ice and pour in Cranes Cranberry & Blood Orange Liqueur and rum
5. Stir until the sugar dissolves
6. Top up with crushed ice and soda water, if you are feeling fancy you can garnish with a sprig of mint
Skinny Minnie
What you'll need:
75ml Lambrini Skinny Original
25ml Gin
100ml Apple juice
6/7 Mint leaves
Cucumber
Cubed ice
Instructions:
1. Add cubed ice to a jam jar glass with 100ml apple juice and a few slices of cucumber or a cucumber ribbon.
2. Add a splash of gin and top with Lambrini Skinny Original. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a cucumber ribbon.
Raspberry Coconut Mojito
What you'll need:
500ml Vita Coco coconut water
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
1 and 1/2 cups Malibu coconut rum
1/2 cup sugar-free raspberry My Protein syrup
1L club soda
Fresh raspberries
Chopped mint
Instructions:
1. Fill a pitcher with the lime juice, coconut water, coconut rum and syrup and stir well
2. Slowly pour the club soda into the pitcher and add the fresh raspberries and chopped mint before pouring the cocktail into a highball glass
3. Garnish with more fresh raspberry and mint
Maharaja Mojito
What you'll need:
50ml Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin
6 mint leaves
15ml fresh lime juice
50ml bitter lemon
20ml organic agave syrup
Instructions:
1. Fill up a hi.ball glass with ice and pour in the gin.
2. Clap the mint leaves - tearing will make the leaves bitter - and add to the glass.
3. Add the fresh lime juice, bitter lemon and organic agave syrup.
4. Stir gently and garnish with a sprig of mint
Sekforde Mojito Spritz
What you'll need:
35ml (1 measure) of light or coconut rum
1 bottle Sekforde for Light&Spiced rum
Fresh lime and mint for garnish
Instructions:
1. Pour the rum into a stemmed glass, fill with ice and top up with Sekforde Botanical Mixers.
2. Garnish with fresh lime and mint for a 100% natural and low sugar take on the classic cocktail.
Plantation 3 Stars Mojito
What you'll need:
50ml Plantation 3 Stars rum
25ml lime juice
25ml simple syrup
8-10 mint leaves
Soda
Lime for garnish
Instructions:
1. Mix the ingredients in a highball glass, add ice and churn.
2. Top up with more ice and a splash of soda, garnish with a lime wedge and a mint sprig (optionally, add a dash of Angostura bitters on top)