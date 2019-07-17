Adventurous new twists on a classic mojito

By Emma Gritt

Mojito - a classic cocktail made with rum, brown sugar, ice and fresh mint leaves - is always on the menu. But what about giving these new interpretations a try?

Cranberry Mojito

What you'll need:

1 part Cranes Cranberry & Blood Orange Liqueur

2 parts rum

Mint leaves

1/2 lime

2 parts soda water

2 teaspoons of caster or brown sugar

Instructions:

1. Place the lime wedges into a glass, then add the sugar and then squash everything together, to release the lime juice

2. Put the mint leaves on one hand and clap, this helps to release the aroma from the leaves.

3. Add the mint leaves to the glass, and squash together again

4. Half fill the glass with crushed ice and pour in Cranes Cranberry & Blood Orange Liqueur and rum

5. Stir until the sugar dissolves

6. Top up with crushed ice and soda water, if you are feeling fancy you can garnish with a sprig of mint

Skinny Minnie

What you'll need:

75ml Lambrini Skinny Original

25ml Gin

100ml Apple juice

6/7 Mint leaves

Cucumber

Cubed ice

Instructions:

1. Add cubed ice to a jam jar glass with 100ml apple juice and a few slices of cucumber or a cucumber ribbon.

2. Add a splash of gin and top with Lambrini Skinny Original. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a cucumber ribbon.

Raspberry Coconut Mojito

What you'll need:

500ml Vita Coco coconut water

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1 and 1/2 cups Malibu coconut rum

1/2 cup sugar-free raspberry My Protein syrup

1L club soda

Fresh raspberries

Chopped mint

Instructions:

1. Fill a pitcher with the lime juice, coconut water, coconut rum and syrup and stir well

2. Slowly pour the club soda into the pitcher and add the fresh raspberries and chopped mint before pouring the cocktail into a highball glass

3. Garnish with more fresh raspberry and mint

Maharaja Mojito

What you'll need:

50ml Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin

6 mint leaves

15ml fresh lime juice

50ml bitter lemon

20ml organic agave syrup

Instructions:

1. Fill up a hi.ball glass with ice and pour in the gin.

2. Clap the mint leaves - tearing will make the leaves bitter - and add to the glass.

3. Add the fresh lime juice, bitter lemon and organic agave syrup.

4. Stir gently and garnish with a sprig of mint

Sekforde Mojito Spritz

What you'll need:

35ml (1 measure) of light or coconut rum

1 bottle Sekforde for Light&Spiced rum

Fresh lime and mint for garnish

Instructions:

1. Pour the rum into a stemmed glass, fill with ice and top up with Sekforde Botanical Mixers.

2. Garnish with fresh lime and mint for a 100% natural and low sugar take on the classic cocktail.

Plantation 3 Stars Mojito

What you'll need:

50ml Plantation 3 Stars rum

25ml lime juice

25ml simple syrup

8-10 mint leaves

Soda

Lime for garnish

Instructions:

1. Mix the ingredients in a highball glass, add ice and churn.

2. Top up with more ice and a splash of soda, garnish with a lime wedge and a mint sprig (optionally, add a dash of Angostura bitters on top)