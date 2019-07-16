You can now buy glittery colour-changing gin and it tastes like raspberries

16 July 2019, 14:38

The magical gin turns from blue to pink in a split second
The magical gin turns from blue to pink in a split second. Picture: Zymurgorium
By Mared Parry

The brand new flavour starts off blue but will change to a pastel pink once you add a mixer.

Gin fans, rejoice, as there's a brand new flavour in town and it even CHANGES COLOUR.

The magical Flagingo Electric Raspberry gin from Zymurgorium will be the perfect addition to anyone's alcohol collection as it somehow changes from a bright blue to a pastel pink as soon as you add lemonade or tonic to the mix.

The colourful gin is an absolute bargain at only £19
The colourful gin is an absolute bargain at only £19. Picture: Zymurgorium

Flagingo Electric Blue & Scottish Raspberry Gin Based Liqueur, £19 from Zymurgorium - buy here

For an added surprise, the gin-based liqueur, which has a lower percentage than normal gin, has a shimmery quality giving it that truly magical feel.

The Manchester-based company have their own distillery and create a number of different alcoholic concoctions, but are recognised for their unique gin liqueur flavours.

The unicorn gin is one of their most well-known
The unicorn gin is one of their most well-known. Picture: Zymurgorium

Also available on their website is the Realm of the Unicorn Gin, which is serves in a lot of huge chains such as Wetherspoons and tastes like strawberries and marshmallow.

They also have a 'Darkeside' Rhubarb Gin Liqueur, which is a tad pricier at £20.

Zymurgoium have shared a quick tutorial of a way to serve the brand new Electric Raspberry gin, putting a touch of candy floss in the glass beforehand to add some sweetness to the drink.

It displays how the mixer changes the colour of the gin as soon as they combine - truly amazing.

