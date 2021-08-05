International Beer Day 2021: Fruity ales, doughnuts and cocktail ideas

Raise a glass to International Beer Day 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

August 6th is International Beer Day - we've picked out some of the best draughts and cans to celebrate.

Crosstown x Beavertown

Beavertown's Pastry Stout is inspired by Crosstown's creme brulee doughnuts. Picture: Crosstown

To celebrate Beavertown’s 9th birthday, Crosstown has teamed up with the North London brewery to create a pastry-inspired brew - and it's not for the faint hearted at ABV 12%!

Pastry Stout is rich, sweet and delicious, and perfect for enjoying as an after-dinner treat. It is inspired by Crosstown’s popular Crème Brulee doughnut and features notes of vanilla and caramel.

To celebrate the partnership, they’ve released 50 limited edition Crosstown x Beavertown Beer Boxes which includes the either six Crosstown favourite doughnuts or cookies, plus three cans of Crosstown x Beavertown Pastry Stout (330ml) and three Beavertown Neck Oil Session IPA (330ml).

Where to buy: Crosstown, from £34.95

Fruit beers from Aldi

These refreshing beers have a delicious fruity taste. Picture: Aldi

The Hop Foundry Sharp Tongue Grapefruit Pale Ale - delicious fruit-infused lager with notes of citrus, this grapefruit pale ale is vibrant and fresh - perfect for those summer evenings (440ml can, £1.39, Aldi)

- delicious fruit-infused lager with notes of citrus, this grapefruit pale ale is vibrant and fresh - perfect for those summer evenings (440ml can, £1.39, Aldi) 10-4 New England IPA - Full and juicy with a tropical fruit twist, these unique New England IPA flavours will be a hit for those with a sweeter palate (440ml can, £1.39, Aldi)

- Full and juicy with a tropical fruit twist, these unique New England IPA flavours will be a hit for those with a sweeter palate (440ml can, £1.39, Aldi) The Hop Foundry Strawberry Lager - A berry delicious tinny - this balanced and crisp lager has a delicious strawberry aroma; a winner in the hot weather (440ml can, £1.39, Aldi)



Beavertown Bones

Bones is the new lager from Beavertown. Picture: Beavertown Brewery

Earlier this week Beavertown Brewery launched a brand new lager, Bones.

It's described as 'Dead Refreshing. Dead Crisp. Dead Good' and is available on both draught and in 330ml cans.

Where to buy: Beavertown, prices start from £2