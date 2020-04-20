McDonalds reveal template for Happy Meal boxes so you can recreate them at home

You can make a perfect Happy Meal from home. Picture: PA

The fast food chain has shared a template for everyone to use, and it's really easy to assemble!

COVID-19 has seen the closure of many of our beloved high street restaurants, McDonalds being one of them.

The home of the Chicken Legend and 99p Saver Menu Hamburgers has shut its doors for over a month now, and we're all missing it dearly.

READ MORE: Woman creates 'MumDonalds to entertain her children during lockdown

Happy Meals are very popular with young children. Picture: PA

Many have attempted their own versions of meals from the chain, with McDonalds themselves even sharing the details of how to make a Sausage and Egg McMuffin Meal from home, and it producing brilliant results.

And around the globe, parents have been trying to recreate Happy Meals too complete with their own infamous red boxes.

It's a bit of a challenge trying to mimic the kids meal box, but now McDonalds has done everyone an almighty favour and released the template for that too! What saints.

Their templates come in a plain and a coloured version. Picture: McDonalds

You can grab the template here on their website Family Hub.

If you're after the recipe to fill the McDonalds Happy Meal box, then you'll have to wait as the chain haven't revealed that recipe yet, but we're really hoping they do!

We already know how simple the McMuffins and Hash Browns are to recreate, but maybe with time they will give up the recipe to their hamburgers and chips?

We can only dream...