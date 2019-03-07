Eh? You can now buy Milkybar buttons made from milk chocolate

Chocolate fans have been doing a double take after spotting the new chocolate buttons. Picture: NESTLE

By Emma Gritt

The famous white chocolate buttons have been given a HUGE twist and rebranded Mix Up - and they look delicious.

Milkybar buttons made of brown chocolate - yes you read that right.

Nestle have unveiled a new twist on the iconic white chocolate buttons, throwing some brown milk chocolate in to the mix.

Mix Ups combine the two types of tasty chocolate, with discs of white chocolate packed with a cocoa filling and milk chocolate with a “milky” filling.

Available in four pack sizes and priced from 65p to £3, a Nestle spokesperson said that the new combination came after customer demand.

Read more: New survey finds quarter of women eat chocolate more than once a day

Assistant brand manager Alberto Pisanello told the Grocer: "[Fans had] been asking us to mix white chocolate with milk chocolate for a long time.

“Milkybar is famously white chocolate so it needed to be something special if we were going to mix things up.”

The new treats are made in the same Newcastle factory where Rolos are manufactured, using the same brown chocolate.

Milkybar Mix Ups contain 81 calories per serving of six buttons - well under NHS guidelines the advises children to only eat two 100-calorie snacks a day.