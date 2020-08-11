National Prosecco Day 2020: Cocktail recipes, bottles and magnums to enjoy at home

We have got some Prosecco cocktail recipes for you to try. Picture: Getty

August 13 is National Prosecco Day - looking to raise a glass to celebrate? These recipes should get the ideas flowing...

There is no denying that Brits LOVE Prosecco - it's been estimated that thirty-six percent of the world's production makes its way from Italy to our shores every year.

Whether we're picking up a bottle from the supermarket to enjoy at home, or ordering a bottle in a pub or restaurant to enjoy over a meal or share on a night out, there's always a reason to enjoy a glass of cold Prosecco.

Prosecco is made in the Veneto region of Italy using a variety of grape called Glera.

Unlike champagne which has a secondary fermentation in bottles, Prosecco's happens in large steel tanks which makes it lighter and less yeasty.

August 13 is National Prosecco Day, which is the perfect excuse to raise a glass - and mix things up a bit!

Check out these recipes for delicious cocktail recipes you can make at home.

Aperol Spritz

An Aperol Spritz is fun to make at home. Picture: The Cocktail Service

The Cocktail Service told us: "Made by building Italian aperitif Aperol, Prosecco and soda, the cocktail first became popular in the 1950’s - if you haven’t tried one, where have you been?

"Really easy to create at home, by adding Aperol to a wine glass, and loading with prosecco, then soda water; this refreshing drink is best served with a fruity orange garnish for added appeal."

Ingredients:

30ml Aperol

60ml prosecco

Top with 30ml soda water

Mimosa

This citrus drink was invented at The Ritz, Paris. Picture: The Cocktail Service

The Cocktail Service told us: "Brunches, lunches and airport lounge bars are full of this popular citrus drink, since it was invented in The Ritz in Paris. With holidays out of the question for 2020, this fruity favourite can be recreated in a flute glass at home with just two simple ingredients..."



Ingredients:

50ml fresh orange juice

Topped with a cap of Prosecco

Bellini

Enjoy different variations by using different fruit purees. Picture: The Cocktail Service

The Cocktail Service told us: "The Bellini is a classic cocktail that can match and complement most flavour profiles. You can simply mix up the fruits to make any type of Bellini you wish… as long as you have Prosecco at home, we suggest mixing with whatever fruit puree you have to hand to find your favourite flavour!"



Ingredients:

100ml prosecco

Stir in 25ml of peach puree (or substitute for your favourite fruit flavour)



Bottles available in supermarkets now

Aldi has a selection of Prosecco available in store now. Picture: Aldi

Organic Prosecco (£7.99) - This eco-friendly fizz boasts classic notes of ripe pear and apricot. Grown with no pesticides or herbicides in the vineyard, this delicious bubbly tipple can be enjoyed as an aperitif or paired with a light fruity dessert.

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG (£7.99) - This has a light, creamy flavour and delicate floral touches, making it light and refreshing with aesthetically pleasing bubbles.

Castellore Prosecco DOC (£5.99) - With a citrusy and floral palate, it's perfect to enjoy with delicate fish, white meats and fresh cheese dishes.

Castellore Prosecco Frizzante (£4.99) - This semi-sparkling wine is perfect to mix with peach or orange juice to make a sumptuous mimosa, or try something new by serving with fresh or frozen fruits like summer berries, blood oranges and mango.