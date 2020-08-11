National Prosecco Day 2020: Cocktail recipes, bottles and magnums to enjoy at home

11 August 2020, 13:32 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 13:48

We have got some Prosecco cocktail recipes for you to try
We have got some Prosecco cocktail recipes for you to try. Picture: Getty

August 13 is National Prosecco Day - looking to raise a glass to celebrate? These recipes should get the ideas flowing...

There is no denying that Brits LOVE Prosecco - it's been estimated that thirty-six percent of the world's production makes its way from Italy to our shores every year.

Whether we're picking up a bottle from the supermarket to enjoy at home, or ordering a bottle in a pub or restaurant to enjoy over a meal or share on a night out, there's always a reason to enjoy a glass of cold Prosecco.

Prosecco is made in the Veneto region of Italy using a variety of grape called Glera.

Unlike champagne which has a secondary fermentation in bottles, Prosecco's happens in large steel tanks which makes it lighter and less yeasty.

August 13 is National Prosecco Day, which is the perfect excuse to raise a glass - and mix things up a bit!

Check out these recipes for delicious cocktail recipes you can make at home.

Aperol Spritz

An Aperol Spritz is fun to make at home
An Aperol Spritz is fun to make at home. Picture: The Cocktail Service

The Cocktail Service told us: "Made by building Italian aperitif Aperol, Prosecco and soda, the cocktail first became popular in the 1950’s - if you haven’t tried one, where have you been? 

"Really easy to create at home, by adding Aperol to a wine glass, and loading with prosecco, then soda water; this refreshing drink is best served with a fruity orange garnish for added appeal."

Ingredients:

30ml Aperol
60ml prosecco
Top with 30ml soda water

Mimosa

This citrus drink was invented at The Ritz, Paris
This citrus drink was invented at The Ritz, Paris. Picture: The Cocktail Service

The Cocktail Service told us: "Brunches, lunches and airport lounge bars are full of this popular citrus drink, since it was invented in The Ritz in Paris. With holidays out of the question for 2020, this fruity favourite can be recreated in a flute glass at home with just two simple ingredients..."


Ingredients:

50ml fresh orange juice
Topped with a cap of Prosecco

Bellini

Enjoy different variations by using different fruit purees
Enjoy different variations by using different fruit purees. Picture: The Cocktail Service

The Cocktail Service told us: "The Bellini is a classic cocktail that can match and complement most flavour profiles. You can simply mix up the fruits to make any type of Bellini you wish… as long as you have Prosecco at home, we suggest mixing with whatever fruit puree you have to hand to find your favourite flavour!"

Ingredients:

100ml prosecco
Stir in 25ml of peach puree (or substitute for your favourite fruit flavour)

Bottles available in supermarkets now

Aldi has a selection of Prosecco available in store now
Aldi has a selection of Prosecco available in store now. Picture: Aldi

Organic Prosecco (£7.99) - This eco-friendly fizz boasts classic notes of ripe pear and apricot. Grown with no pesticides or herbicides in the vineyard, this delicious bubbly tipple can be enjoyed as an aperitif or paired with a light fruity dessert.

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG  (£7.99) - This has a light, creamy flavour and delicate floral touches, making it light and refreshing with aesthetically pleasing bubbles.

Castellore Prosecco DOC (£5.99) - With a citrusy and floral palate, it's perfect to enjoy with delicate fish, white meats and fresh cheese dishes.

Castellore Prosecco Frizzante (£4.99) - This semi-sparkling wine is perfect to mix with peach or orange juice to make a sumptuous mimosa, or try something new by serving with fresh or frozen fruits like summer berries, blood oranges and mango.

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

You could have been storing your ice cream wrong

Experts explain why ice cream should always be stored upside down in the freezer
Eat Out To Help Out launched on August 3

Does Eat Out To Help Out apply to Deliveroo, Just Eat and other takeaways?
All the chain restaurants participating in Eat Out To Help Out

Full list of chain restaurants on Eat Out To Help out: Nando's Wagamama and more
The best canned alcoholic drinks to buy for 2020

The best canned alcoholic drinks for summer 2020: cocktails, hard seltzers, wine and more
Emma Bunton revealed a Spice Girls studio secret

Emma Bunton reveals Spice Girls were tipsy on Martini Asti when they recorded Viva Forever

Trending on Heart

How hot is too hot for work?

How hot does it have to be to stop working from home? Your rights explained
Our Girl has been cancelled for good

Our Girl cancelled after four series following Michelle Keegan’s exit

TV & Movies

The UK will be able to spot the Perseid meteor shower this week

UK skies to light up with meteor shower on Wednesday night

Dr Sarah Jarvis warned the public over popular heatwave hacks

GMB’s Dr Sarah Jarvis issues warning over common hack to keeping cool at night during heatwave
The Rich House, Poor House couple were left in tears by the generosity

Rich House, Poor House parents break down in tears after ‘rich’ couple offer help with £25K debt

TV & Movies

Gareth Pierce has been recast as Todd Grimshaw on Coronation Street

Who is new Coronation Street actor Gareth Pierce and why did Bruno Langley leave?

TV & Movies