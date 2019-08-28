National Red Wine Day 2019: Sixteen fruity bottles that won't break the bank

To mark National Red Wine Day 2019 we've selected some of the fruitiest bottles available right now. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

It seems there is a day for every drink, and today it's red wine's turn.

Red wine is more than just a tipple to pair with meats, with lighter, chilled and even sparkling varieties now readily available.

Here we look at some of the tastiest and best value bottles available right now, including ones suitable for people trying cut down or quit drinking alcohol.

Cheers!

£10 and under

These bottles all over great value and flavour. Picture: Heart

McGuigan Black Label Sparkling Shiraz, £7.50, Sainsburys

Adnams Pinot Noir, 2018, £7.49, Adnams.co.uk

Leyda Pinot Noir, £6.50, SPAR

KWV Classic Pinotage 2018, £8.99, Ocado

i heart's wines are a good way to sample different varieties of red wine. Picture: Heart

i heart Malbec Mendoza, £8.00

i heart Berceo Rioja, £8.00

i heart Pinot Noir, £5.00, Ocado

£15 and under

These mid-price bottles are all less than £15. Picture: Heart

Soto de Torres, Altos Ibéricos Rioja, 2015, £11.49, Ocado

Kleine Zalze SMV 2017 £10.30, Waitrose

Chateau Pey La Tour Reserve 2016 £10.69, Waitrose

Errazuriz Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 £10.80

Under £20

These fruity reds are all under £20. Picture: Heart

Bolney Wine Estate Pinot Noir, £19.99, Waitrose

Marques de Caceres Gran Reserva, £18.99, Majestic Wines

Villa Maria Cellar Selection Pinot Noir 2017, £16.38, Sainsbury's

Low/no alcohol

Zera is an alcohol-free red wine. Picture: Heart

Eisberg Cabernet Sauvignon, £3.50, Tesco

Zera Alcohol Free Organic Cabernet Sauvignon, £6.99, Holland & Barrett