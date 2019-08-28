National Red Wine Day 2019: Sixteen fruity bottles that won't break the bank
28 August 2019, 13:23 | Updated: 28 August 2019, 13:37
It seems there is a day for every drink, and today it's red wine's turn.
Red wine is more than just a tipple to pair with meats, with lighter, chilled and even sparkling varieties now readily available.
Here we look at some of the tastiest and best value bottles available right now, including ones suitable for people trying cut down or quit drinking alcohol.
Cheers!
£10 and under
McGuigan Black Label Sparkling Shiraz, £7.50, Sainsburys
Adnams Pinot Noir, 2018, £7.49, Adnams.co.uk
KWV Classic Pinotage 2018, £8.99, Ocado
i heart Pinot Noir, £5.00, Ocado
£15 and under
Soto de Torres, Altos Ibéricos Rioja, 2015, £11.49, Ocado
Kleine Zalze SMV 2017 £10.30, Waitrose
Chateau Pey La Tour Reserve 2016 £10.69, Waitrose
Errazuriz Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 £10.80
Under £20
Bolney Wine Estate Pinot Noir, £19.99, Waitrose
Marques de Caceres Gran Reserva, £18.99, Majestic Wines
Villa Maria Cellar Selection Pinot Noir 2017, £16.38, Sainsbury's
Low/no alcohol
Eisberg Cabernet Sauvignon, £3.50, Tesco
Zera Alcohol Free Organic Cabernet Sauvignon, £6.99, Holland & Barrett