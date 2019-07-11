Olives named as the 'most disliked' food in the UK

11 July 2019, 18:09

It turns out olives aren't liked by us Brits
It turns out olives aren't liked by us Brits. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The salty snack has knocked Brussels sprouts out of the top spot.

Salty snack and popular drinks garnish olives are the most disliked food in Britain according to a recent survey.

Meal kit provider HelloFresh have revealed that while Brussels spouts held the top spot for a while, they've been booted out of first place.

Olives are the UK's least popular food according to a recent survey
Olives are the UK's least popular food according to a recent survey. Picture: Getty

Sprouts aren't even in the top three anymore, and have been replaced with gherkins in second place and seafood such as prawns in third.

Then in fourth place was Brussels sprouts came in the fourth spot, followed by another seafood - tuna.

With its weird texture it's no surprise that mushrooms were in sixth place, and raisins were in seventh.

Strangely, chicken on the bone, fish and read meat were also in the top 10.

The herb coriander came in at number 11, as many people believe it has a strange, soap-like taste.

The research conducted found that on average, children refuse to eat around two meals a week but that they aren't always the fussiest eaters, as only one in 10 adults surveyed said that they would eat whatever meal they were given.

Also, around half of those surveyed admitted that they've written off a lot of food and decided they didn't like it before they'd even tried it.

Read more: The best drinks in a can: From Sipsmith's gin to M&S' cheeky cocktails

Gherkins came in at second place (which doesn't surprise us at all!
Gherkins came in at second place (which doesn't surprise us at all! Picture: Getty

Andre Dupin, Head Chef at HelloFresh UK, said: "Dinner time should be an opportunity to expand food horizons, however our study shows half of adults completely disregard foods they don't like and won't give them a second chance.

"Often, people dislike the way something is cooked and will enjoy the same ingredient served in a different way.

"For example people might enjoy roasted vegetables but dislike boiled vegetables."

