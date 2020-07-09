Pina colada recipes: Classic, non-alcoholic and delicious twists on the tropical cocktail

Celebrate Pina Colada Day in style. Picture: Getty

July 10 is Pina Colada Day - and we have the perfect way to celebrate... a glass of the classic cocktail. Find out how to make the classic rum, coconut and pineapple drink.

The pina colada is synonymous with summer days, by a hotel pool, or fuelling a night out at a fun foreign nightclub.

It's an impressive drink, especially if it comes served in a pineapple, but it's not impossible to make at home.

The drink was first made in 1954, by Ramon “Monchito” Marrero, barman at the Caribe Hilton in a San Juan, Puerto Rico.

He was trying to capture the tropical essence of the glorious Caribbean island when he mixed up a fruity blend of rum, coconut cream and pineapple juice.

Fast forward over 50 years later and his vision is one of the most famous and enjoyed drinks in the world.

There are plenty of ways to make this luxurious cocktail at home... check out the recipes and ready to serve options below.

Pina Coladas are the ultimate holiday drink - and you can enjoy them at home, too. Picture: Getty

Bacardi Pina Colada

Ingredients:

50 ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca rum

35 ml fresh coconut water

25 ml fresh pineapple juice

3-4 chunks fresh pineapple

2 tsp caster sugar

Method:

Place the pineapple chunks into a cocktail shaker and crush them lightly (using a muddler or bar spoon).

Then pour in the pineapple juice and coconut water and stir it all up to dissolve the sugar before pouring in the rum.

Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake vigorously.

Next pour the mix into a tall glass over crushed ice, and garnish with a pineapple slice and leaf.

Spiced Pina Colada

The Duppy Share Spiced Rum is the perfect base for a spiced twist. Picture: The Duppy Share

Ingredients:

50ml The Duppy Share Spiced

50ml Coco Lopez or coconut milk

100ml Frobisher’s Pineapple Juice

Crushed Ice

Squeeze of Lime

Pineapple to Garnish

Method:

Shake all ingredients together and serve over crushed ice, or blend all ingredients with ice.

Garnish with a pineapple wedge and enjoy.

Champagne Colada

This drink is from the menu at Coupette - and is a real showstopper. Picture: Bacardi

Ingredients:

10ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca

10ml BACARDÍ Ron Superior Heritage

5ml Agricole (sugarcane rum)

35ml pineapple cordial

40ml fresh pineapple juice

2 balls of coconut sorbet

40ml Champagne

Method:

Blend all spirits and other ingredients with crushed ice and pour over 40ml of Champagne.

Non-alcoholic Pina colada

Add 2 shots of white rum to the recipe if you want to make a boozy version. Picture: Nexba

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen pineapple

1 tbsp coconut yogurt

1 cup of Nexba Coconut and Mango Sparkling Water

1 handful of ice cubes

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a blender, blend until smooth and creamy (this takes a few minutes). Transfer to fresh tall glasses and garnish with shredded coconut. Enjoy!

Funkin Nitro pina colada

The ready to serve cocktails are as creamy and fresh as what you'd find in a bar. Picture: Funkin

Available from Sainsbury’s (RRP: £2.00), this is a bar-quality cocktails ready to serve in a can.

It comes out as creamy and velvety thanks to the use of nitrogen in the can - you'll struggle to believe it wasn't just freshly shaken in front of you. The perfect way to enjoy this classic cocktail with absolutely no special ingredients or shaking skills required!