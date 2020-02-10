Popular restaurant slammed for menu offering 'ladies' steak' which is smaller than the others

The ladies' steak is apparently popular, according to the restaurant owner. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The Liverpool restaurant has recently come under fire on social media after the menu, which offers a small 'ladies' steak' went viral.

It's pretty standard for you to head to a restaurant and to see a variety of different steak offerings, ranging from smaller fillet steaks to huge T-bones.

However, one restaurant in Liverpool has been slammed for naming their smallest steak the 'Ladies' Fillet' on the menu.

Ladies - don't worry - there's a perfect steak for you! Picture: Getty

Manhattan Bar and Grill based in the northern city have the 8oz steak available for £18.95 and describe the main course as "One for the ladies! A beautiful 80 cut, cause we can ...."

Their menu, displaying this was shared on Twitter by food writer Vicky Andrews, who highlighted what was on offer, and that they were putting a gender on the smallest steak.

The restaurant also has a 12oz New York Sirloin steak on their menu, as well as a 10oz fillet steak and a 16oz T-bone steak.

The menu shows what's on offer at the Manhattan Bar and Gril. Picture: Manhattan Bar and Grill

It's fair to say women on social media weren't very impressed with the fact that they were being offered a smaller steak.

One user commented: "Wait a sec, let me make sure I have ‘man-size’ tissues at the ready before I tuck into my ‘lady’ steak."Another said: "This lady would prefer a big ole ribeye steak."

A third wrote: "Gender specific steak. Ridiculous, like gender specific gin, can't be doing with it!

"Guess what people, women drink Navy Strength too y'know and eat big steak!"

Someone else said they would leave the restaurant if they saw this one the menu, adding: "It’s the 2020s not the 1920s!"

"This enraged me," added a fifth, with another asking: "Don't they understand the climate of the times?"

Karl at Manhattan Bar and Grill spoke to Metro about the backlash the ladies steak has received.

He said: "Wow, this has created some publicity, considering we are a small family run business in Liverpool!

"We've had this steak on the menu since day one (2015) and due to high demand from a lot of our female customers we named it, the Ladies Fillet. It's a very popular dish and one of our best selling steaks."

He added: "So, no! I won't be changing the name, why change something that works?"