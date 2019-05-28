Pregnant women urged not to eat CRISPS as they could affect the baby

28 May 2019, 11:13

Crisps are a delicious snack but experts have warned against eating them
Crisps are a delicious snack but experts have warned against eating them. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Apparently the delicious corn snack contains an omega-6 fat which could affect the baby's growth.

Pregnant women have been warned not to munch on crisps when pregnant as it could affect the baby and its growth.

A new study by The Journal of Physiology found that crisps actually contain an omega-6 fat called linoleic acid, which previously was thought to be linked to benefiting health, however, that is not the case now.

The omega-6 fats in crisps have been found to do more harm than good
The omega-6 fats in crisps have been found to do more harm than good. Picture: Getty

Lowering blood cholesterol levels was one of of the previously linked benefits, but experiments which saw rats being fed three times the recommended daily intake of linoleic acid found that it decreased the hormones that regulate the growth of their unborn babies.

It also was proven to affect liver function and it increased proteins which would cause contractions in the uterus.

It's only been a recent discovery that these omega-6 fats do more harm than good, as in the past people were urged to consume them.

Read more: Rachel Riley announces first pregnancy with Strictly's Pasha Kovalev

Dr Deanne Skelly, a study senior author of Griffith University, said: “It is important for pregnant women to consider their diet, and our research is yet another example that potentially consuming too much of a certain type of nutrient can have a negative impact on the growing baby.”

Griffith University in Queensland's researchers fed rats for 10 weeks on a diet with high linoelic acid, mated them and found a number of interesting discoveries.

Rat mums who had consumed large amounts of the acid gave birth to a reduced rate of male babies.

However, despite these results it's not been proven whether or not the same effects would apply to humans.

