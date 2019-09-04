Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails

Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails. Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

Bayou Bar is about to become your new favourite bar and restaurant in south London, trust us.

Hidden in the hip, vibrant and exciting setting of Tooting Broadway Market is Bayou Bar, where New Orleans food and drink comes to London.

Visit the bar any day of the week, and the buzz around the place is enough to show you it’s something special – especially over the weekend when diners can be treated to some live music.

READ MORE: Where to stay in London during your whistle-stop stay

We popped down to the bar to try out their selection of cocktails and bar food, and left with a new favourite spot in London. Picture: PH

Whether you’re visiting for finger-licking food, or a really good cocktail, Bayou Bar have got you covered.

We popped down to the bar to try out their selection of cocktails and bar food, and left with a new favourite spot in London.

There’s nothing pretentious about this place, what you see if what you get; delicious food and cocktails with a generous kick.

When it comes to beverages, the bar caters for rum, whiskey, gin and bourbon drinkers, as well as those lovers of New Orlean style cocktails like the Hurricane or the El Bayou.

But, be warned, the cocktails are not for the faint-hearted with quite the kick after every sip.

The Bayou Bar’s food is inspired by Po Boys and New Orleans style cuisine, and makes some of the best sandwiches you’ll ever taste.

There’s also the salad and cajun basket options, as well as the sides to fill you up, including nachos and gravy fries.

The genius behind the El Bayou cocktail, Thomas Grehan, has also put together a simple recipe so you can recreate the amazing cocktail at home:

Ingredients

4 lime wedges

20 ml sugar syrup

50 ml rum (we use Bayou Select)

Crushed Ice

Method

Muddle (squash and squeeze in the bottom of a glass) 4 lime wedges with the sugar syrup to extract the lime juice.

Add the crushed ice to the top of the glass

Add the rum

Mix and muddle the ice to combine the ingredients together.

Top up with crushed ice and garnish with a slice of lime

Served in a short tumbler

Cheers!