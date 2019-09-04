Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails

4 September 2019, 17:16

Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails
Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails. Picture: PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Bayou Bar is about to become your new favourite bar and restaurant in south London, trust us.

Hidden in the hip, vibrant and exciting setting of Tooting Broadway Market is Bayou Bar, where New Orleans food and drink comes to London.

Visit the bar any day of the week, and the buzz around the place is enough to show you it’s something special – especially over the weekend when diners can be treated to some live music.

READ MORE: Where to stay in London during your whistle-stop stay

We popped down to the bar to try out their selection of cocktails and bar food, and left with a new favourite spot in London
We popped down to the bar to try out their selection of cocktails and bar food, and left with a new favourite spot in London. Picture: PH

Whether you’re visiting for finger-licking food, or a really good cocktail, Bayou Bar have got you covered.

We popped down to the bar to try out their selection of cocktails and bar food, and left with a new favourite spot in London.

There’s nothing pretentious about this place, what you see if what you get; delicious food and cocktails with a generous kick.

When it comes to beverages, the bar caters for rum, whiskey, gin and bourbon drinkers, as well as those lovers of New Orlean style cocktails like the Hurricane or the El Bayou.

But, be warned, the cocktails are not for the faint-hearted with quite the kick after every sip.

The Bayou Bar’s food is inspired by Po Boys and New Orleans style cuisine, and makes some of the best sandwiches you’ll ever taste.

There’s also the salad and cajun basket options, as well as the sides to fill you up, including nachos and gravy fries.

The genius behind the El Bayou cocktail, Thomas Grehan, has also put together a simple recipe so you can recreate the amazing cocktail at home:

Ingredients

4 lime wedges

20 ml sugar syrup

50 ml rum (we use Bayou Select)

Crushed Ice

Method

Muddle (squash and squeeze in the bottom of a glass) 4 lime wedges with the sugar syrup to extract the lime juice.

Add the crushed ice to the top of the glass

Add the rum

Mix and muddle the ice to combine the ingredients together.

Top up with crushed ice and garnish with a slice of lime

Served in a short tumbler

Cheers!

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Pumpkin spice fans everywhere will be buzzing to head down to Starbucks

Where is Starbucks' Pumpkin Spiced Latte available in the UK and is it suitable for vegans?
To mark National Red Wine Day 2019 we've selected some of the fruitiest bottles available right now

National Red Wine Day 2019: Sixteen fruity bottles that won't break the bank
Montezuma's chocolate buttons are deliciously rich - and great for sharing

Work snacks: Montezuma's organic milk and white chocolate buttons
Lidl have released six new bottles of rosé wine just in time for the bank holiday.

Six rosé wines from dark to light for Bank Holiday BBQs

Veggies on the BBQ, cocktails on the go... it's the perfect Bank Holiday Weekend

Three vegan cocktails ideal for the Bank Holiday Weekend

Trending on Heart

Harper Beckham has revealed which outfit of her dad's is her favourite

Harper Beckham shocks fans as she reveals her favourite outfit of dad David's

Celebrities

SuBo is a Britain's Got Talent legend

What is Susan Boyle's net worth, what was her original BGT audition and what is she doing now?

TV & Movies

Ready Steady Cook

Fans devastated as Ready Steady Cook returns WITHOUT Ainsley Harriott

TV & Movies

Lucy is expecting her first child with soap actor Ryan Thomas

Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh suffering from terrible morning sickness and sleepless nights

Celebrities

Handy tips for fussy eaters

NHS issues practical tips to encourage 'fussy eaters' after vitamin deficient boy, 17, goes blind
There is now a Harry Potter themed tutoring service

You can now hire ‘Gringotts Goblins’ to tutor your kids in Harry Potter themed lessons