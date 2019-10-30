Work Snacks: Jack Links Biltong, it's beef jerky but not as you know it

30 October 2019, 08:37 | Updated: 30 October 2019, 08:42

You can currently buy a packet of the South African snack for £3 from Asda
You can currently buy a packet of the South African snack for £3 from Asda. Picture: Heart
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

This week it was good news for the carnivores in the office... we're cracking open the dried meat.

Now a packet of beef jerky was never going to please everyone in the office - but for the handful of Heart colleagues who love meat, the day the Jack Links biltong arrived has been hailed as a high point of Work Snacks history.

Described as “chewy and meaty” by one of the two men who demolished the packets sent in for us to try, a packet of air dried strips of meat is definitely one of the snacks you can be sure no one will try and take off you.

Whether this is because gnawing on a piece of the sinewy treat makes you look like a bitey dog is still up for debate.

It was definitely a different option to previous snacks we're shared out, like Poundland popcorn and Pringles, and a tad more expensive, too.

Jack Links’ biltong, currently for sale for £3 at Asda, is not technically beef jerky, although there are similarities.

The brand explains on their website: “Both meat snacks are made of 100% lean beef, but Beef Jerky and Biltong offer you a different taste and texture experience.

“Jerky is always smoked and has a sweeter taste, whereas Biltong is never smoked and crafted with spirit vinegar. Biltong also has a slower drying time.”

So there you have it. And even if you never eat meat as a snack, the above info might come in handy during a pub quiz one day...

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

We've done the hard work for your and rounded up the best Asian restaurants in London

London's best Asian cuisine restaurants: Thai, Chinese, Indian, Japanese and more
A little thought about presentation can make a classic drink look spectacular

Here for the boos: Spooky cocktails and drinks ideal for celebrating Halloween
Bottomless brunch is the only acceptable way to spend your weekend

A definitive guide to the UK's most weird and wonderful bottomless brunches
Morrisons have unveiled a Halloween roulette-style pizza where random slices are topped with ghost chillis.

Morrisons launches 'trick or treat' pizza topped with ghost chillies 200x hotter than Tabasco
The biggest fans of the pastry can get it early

Fans go wild as Greggs reveal that the £1.50 Festive Bake is BACK and its biggest fan can win a £100 voucher

Trending on Heart

Gemma Collins has showed off her weight loss on Instagram

Gemma Collins is unrecognisable as she shows off weight loss in new post

Celebrities

Nadine and Rory have shared a glimpse inside their home

Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed share glimpse inside Cheshire home after welcoming baby

TV & Movies

This week, BBC documentary Who Are You Calling Fat? aired it's first episode

BBC documentary Who Are You Calling Fat? branded ‘irresponsible’ for ‘glamourising obesity’

TV & Movies

The presenter's girlfriend has hit back at the trolls

Widower Simon Thomas' girlfriend, 28 hits back at claims she's 'with him for the money'

Celebrities

Alice, David and Steph are competing in the GBBO final

Who is in the Great British Bake Off final and who is favourite to win?

TV & Movies

Simon Pegg has revealed his weight loss made his wife cry

Simon Pegg admits his wife was left in tears over ‘skin and bone’ appearance after shock weight loss

Celebrities