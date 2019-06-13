YouGov reveal the results of the most popular British foods, but do you agree?

13 June 2019

The results are in and scones are coming out on top
The results are in and scones are coming out on top. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This list is already causing arguments.

YouGov have revealed the most popular British foods of all time.

Separated into God Tier, Top Tier, Mid Tier, Low Tier and Crap Tier, the results haven’t satisfied everyone.

Let’s start with the God Tier of the savoury section, where Yorkshire puddings, Sunday roasts, fish and chips, crumpets and bacon sandwiches sit – not to mention the classic full English breakfast.

In the Top Tier, we have bangers and mash, cottage pie and shepherd’s pie.

Do you agree with the results?
Do you agree with the results? Picture: YouGov

Just below these is the Mid Tier, where we see some other British classics like toad in the hole, cauliflower cheese, Cornish pasty, pie and mash, chicken tikka masala, ploughman’s lunch and welsh rarebit.

In the Lower Tier we have bubble and squeak, scotch eggs, Lancashire hotpot, pork pie and steak and kidney pie.

Down at the bottom in the harshly named “crap tier” you can find steak and kidney pudding, black pudding, kippers, liver and onion, haggis, faggots, laver-bread and jellied eyes.

There’s also a sweet section, where scones and Victoria sponge are victorious in the God Tier.

The sweet section has also raised some eyebrows
The sweet section has also raised some eyebrows. Picture: YouGov

Right at the bottom in the crap tier is only the deep-fried Mars bar, while the lower tier is filled with Battenberg cake, spotted dick, Christmas pudding, Eccles cake and welsh cakes.

As you can imagine, not everyone is happy with the results.

One person commented on the results: “Scotch eggs are 'low tier'? What is wrong with people?”

Another person added: “Black pudding and steak and kidney pudding bottom tier? Proper black pudding is amazing and pudding, chips and gravy from the chippy is the business.”

But what do you think? Have your say in our poll below:

