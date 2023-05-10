How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great Run Series 2023

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great Run Series 2023.

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know when preparing for the AJ Bell Great Run Series: Training tips for the now, the week before and the race itself.

The AJ Bell Great North Run 2023 is set to take place on 10th September where 60,000 people will take part in the legendary half marathon.

If you're one of the people preparing and training for the upcoming race or others in the AJ Bell Great Run Series, you're probably looking for as much advice and as many tips as you can get your hands on leading up to the big day.

Of course, when it comes to a race like the Great North Run, training and preparation are the key to any successful accomplishment, but we all need a little guidance and support sometimes.

To make your journey to the start line more fun, enjoyable and successful, we've put together some of the top tips and must-have knowledge for your training and, of course, the big day itself.

Training and preparation will make your journey and race so much more enjoyable.

When you're starting out:

If you’re just starting your training or running in general, take some time to think about your posture during your run. Running with good posture puts less stress and impact on the joints, which reduces injury risk and increases efficiency, meaning you can run longer with less exertion.

Short 50 metre strides are a great way to work on your running form. Focus on pumping your arms and driving your knees for 20 seconds. Your strides should feel controlled but faster than your easy run pace. Take a 60 second walk between each stride.

Try to keep your hands at waist level, right about where they might lightly brush your hip. Your arms should be at a 90-degree angle, with your elbows at your sides. Keep your posture straight and erect. Your head should be up, your back straight, and shoulders level.

When on a training run try to keep your pace steady so that you finish running the same speed as you started.

Wearing the right running shoes can help with comfort and injury prevention. A specialist running store can advise you on the right running shoes for your foot type and running style.

Runners say that the better shape you get into the more enjoyable your running becomes – so stick at it if the first few weeks feel really tough! And if your struggling for motivation try to find other like-minded people to run with. There are loads of running groups in most cities.

The Great Run Series is the perfect way to raise money for charity or just continue your exciting running journey.

How to keep focused:

It’s important to stay focused on your goal for your race, whether that’s to complete the distance, or beat a previous finish time for example. A training plan is a great way to add structure and routine to your training. You can get free training plans from the Great Run website.

As your runs increase in number and length, try to find new running routes to keep things interesting.

What’s the difference between an easy run and a steady run? Steady runs should be a little harder than your easy runs, but don’t try to push too hard. You still want to end the run at the same pace you started.

As your runs get longer remember to keep your pace comfortable - the aim is always to finish the run. Build up run distance nice and slowly.

If you run on roads, make sure you’re running in the opposite direction of cars. You’ll be much safer if you can see cars coming at you rather than having them at your back.

The feeling when the race is done is like no other!

The week before:

Get a few runs in with your race kit before event day. Just in case something doesn’t fit quite right. Sometimes running shoes need a bit of ‘running in’ before they feel really comfortable.

Before your Great Run race day, keep your final few trainings runs easy, if you are racing within the week. You can’t gain by training hard in the last seven days so the key is to stay fresh and get ready for event day.

Drink plenty of fluids (no alcohol) for 24 hours before race day. But don’t drink too much water little and often is best.

Have your kit ready and laid out the day before your race. Try to do this before the shops close, in case you find you are missing something. Don’t forget safety pins for your runner number.

On the day:

On race day try not to go off too fast, pace yourself and be proud of your achievements so far and enjoy your big day!

Plan to use the toilet early – there are always queues!

Enjoy it and remember on your way your the reason for running.

AJ Bell Great Run Series 2023

More info available here: https://www.greatrun.org/