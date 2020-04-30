Genius hack reveals we've been closing cereal boxes the wrong way our entire lives

This Tik Tok hack reveals how we should be closing cereal packets. Picture: Tik Tok/katybee2020

This TikTok hack has shown how families can seal cereal boxes properly to keep food fresh.

A woman has gone viral after she revealed how we should be closing cereal boxes to keep our breakfast fresh for longer.

Let’s be honest, most of us just scrunch down the plastic and hope for the best, while a small proportion try to carefully fold the cardboard flaps back down inside the box.

But it turns out both of these methods are totally wrong, with TikTok user Katy Bee sharing her trick for doing it the right way.

Demonstrated in a short video, Katy pulls out the four cardboard tabs and folds one of flaps which runs along the length of the box back inside.

She then tucks the two smaller side tabs inside, folding the box in on each side to create two cardboard V shapes.

The second bigger flap is then folded in, over the other side of the V to hold it in place.

Katy captioned it: “You've been doing it wrong all this time.”

Unsurprisingly, the clip has been met by hundreds of shocked followers, with one writing: "This is for people like me who always mess up the opening and it will never close again."

Another commented: "TikTok is like free college."

This cereal box hack is a game changer. Picture: katybee2020/TikTok

While a third asked: "Why did no one tell me?".

User Katy then explained how she learnt the trick, replying: "A few years ago Kellogg's put instructions on their boxes, it's just something that stuck with me! And now I pass it on!"

Among the 1000 comments, other TikTok users shared their own methods of keeping cereal fresh.

One person said they remove the box altogether, chuck it in the recycling bin and use clothes pegs on the bag to keep the contents fresh.

Another said they decant the contents into a reusable plastic container to make pouring it easier.

This comes after another social media user revealed how she keeps her bread fresh using just a stick of celery.

Posting on moneysaving Facebook group Feeding a Family on £1 a Day, she explained she’d seen a trick on YouTube, writing:“I had a loaf of bread I couldn’t fit in the freezer and was already using one.

“I watched a YouTube video and it said if you put a stick of celery in the bag it keeps the bread fresher for longer so tried.

“Just finished the last slices off and the bread was fine and it was dated the 19th of April – so 10 days out of date.“I don’t know how it works but it does.”