Hairdressers to be shut for six more months due to coronavirus safety issues

It still could be some time before we're next in the hairdressers. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

In need of a cut or dye? Well, you might be waiting a long time.

As lockdown across the UK continues, hairdressers and salons remain shut in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While many people are looking forward to the day they can finally get a trim, it has been reported that might still not be for some time.

According to The Sun, Government scientists working on the coronavirus lockdown have not found a safe way to reopen hairdressers, barbers and salons yet.

Government scientists are said to be struggling to find a safe way to reopen salons. Picture: Getty

This is because experts feel it is difficult to carry out appointments without a serious risk of the virus being spread.

Due to this, senior government figures believe that hairdressers will not be able to open while the pandemic is still happening, which has been predicted to last through the summer.

Other establishments such as this – like nail salons or beauticians – are believed to also be in the same boat, and therefore will not reopen for months yet.

Hairdressers across the UK closed in March after we were put in lockdown. Picture: Getty

A senior government insider told the publication: “People’s hair is going to get pretty long.

“We’re all going to end up looking like Captain Caveman by the end of this”.

Experts feel it is difficult to carry out appointments without a serious risk of the virus being spread. Picture: Getty

All hairdressers and beauty salons across the UK were closed on March 23 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced lockdown measures.

Since then, people have been trying out their own hairdressing skills, with many men turning to the clippers, and women attacking their fringes themselves.

It is said that ministers were keen for hairdressers to reopen, not only to help businesses, but to add some normality to people's lives in lockdown.

An insider said there would be "a positive impact on morale if people can get a haircut and feel a bit more normal".

