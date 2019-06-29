Budget shoppers reveal eye mask for less than £1 for hay fever relief

29 June 2019, 12:50

A 99p eye mask is a go-to for many with hay fever.
A 99p eye mask is a go-to for many with hay fever.

The solution for itchy eyes during hay fever season is a gel eye mask for less than one quid, according to bargain hunters.

To combat the symptoms associated with high pollen count Nicola Taylor shared her budget-friendly trick - Savers’ 99p gel eye masks - on the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains.

"Tip for hay fever sufferers, these gel eye masks are awesome for putting on your eyes for relief, 99p in savers," she wrote.

Other members of the group agreed with her when she posted a photo of the gel mask on the group.

"I have these they are a god send honestly," wrote one poster.

Symptoms of hay fever include a runny nose.
Symptoms of hay fever include a runny nose.

Itchy, red or watery eyes are typical symptoms of hay fever, according to the NHS. Others include sneezing and coughing, a runny or blocked nose, loss of smell, and headaches.

Read more: Researchers say sex is the cure to hayfever.

The NHS says there is no cure for hay fever and you cannot prevent it. However you can ease the symptoms and there are any number of options for people to consider.

Hay fever will last for weeks or months, unlike a cold, which usually goes away after one to two weeks.

Read More: Six budget-friendly ways to beat hay fever.

