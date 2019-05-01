6 budget friendly ways to beat hay fever symptoms this Spring

Hayfever season is here. Picture: GETTY

Summer is fast approaching, and while we all unwind in the garden and fire up the barbecue, it's not all fun in the sunshine for those who suffer from hay fever.

There are dozens of options for treating the symptoms of hay fever, but they can come with a hefty price tag.

Heart Online has consulted with pharmacist Shamir Patel - founder of Chemist 4 U - who dished out six remedies that won't have you breaking the coin jar.

Take medication regularly and bulk buy antihistamines

“Antihistamines can take a few days to start working so it's a good idea to start using them at least seven days before you expect the pollen season to start and to keep a stock of them too. So that they work properly, you should take one a day in the morning ideally for the duration of the pollen season (which is typically May-September) - so I'd certainly recommend buying your Antihistamines in bulk to both help ensure you have a well-stocked supply while pollen counts are high, and also to save money in the grander scheme of things.”

Stay indoors or away from pollinated areas

“If you want to avoid hay fever it's a good idea to stay inside where possible during really highly pollen risk days. Or if this isn't possible, try to stick to built-up areas where it's harder for pollen to reach.”

Keep an eye on pollen count and plan accordingly

“You should also keep an eye on the pollen count, as it can differ from day to day. Most morning news broadcasts on the TV and radio will update you with the weather bulletin, but you can also check pollen count on

interactive pollen maps."

Check the pollen count each day! Picture: GETTY

Wash your clothes often

“Hayfever is an allergy to pollen and dust, both of which cling to your clothes. A good way to lessen your chances of being affected by hay fever is ensuring that your clothes are thoroughly washed every day and especially after spending time near pollinated areas.”

Keep your home clean

“Pollen and dust can cling to your home too” Shamir informs us.

“So as well as washing your clothes you should also make an extra effort to clean your home every day. Dusting is essential and washing linen often is also a good idea. It's likely during the hot weather that you'll have your windows open to let in the fresh air, but you'll also likely let in pollen and dust too - so be mindful of that.”

Use a sealant around your nose

“Though it's not scientifically proven to work, you can use a small amount of Vaseline around your nose to help block pollen from entering. The pollen effectively sticks to the edges of your nostrils and stops you from reacting to it.” Mr Patel explains.

“It sounds bizarre, but if the pollen count is set to be extremely high, it's well worth a try.”

READ MORE: These unusual remedies could cure your hay fever