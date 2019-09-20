Texting on the toilet is giving you haemorrhoids, doctors warn

A recent study revealed 57 per cent of Brits admit to using their phone on the loo. Picture: Getty

You might think it's the new-age way to multi-task, but using your phone on the loo could give you piles.

Are you guilty of scrolling through Instagram, texting your friends and playing games on your phone while you're on the toilet?

Doctors have warned this twenty-first century habit could be bad for your health as a new study found that sitting for long periods of time on the loo can give you piles.

The research revealed a staggering 57 per cent of Brits admit to using their mobiles in the restroom, with a further eight per cent confessing they "always" do it.

And while you might think it's the new-age way to multi-task, medical professionals believe the UK's obsession with toilet tapping is increasing the number of adults suffering from haemorrhoids.

Read more: Why you won't find mirrors in the toilets at Disneyworld

Doctors have warned this twenty-first century habit could cause haemorrhoids. Picture: Getty

GP and Clinical Director of patient.info, Dr Sarah Jarvis, told The Sun Online: "It’s hard to know how many people have piles – mostly because so many people suffer in silence.

"But they’re certainly common – estimates range from 1 in 20 to 1 in 4 adult Brits."

The condition is caused by a number of different factors – most commonly straining too hard when you're having a number two.

Read more: Marriage is MORE stressful for women than having children, says new study

Parking your backside on the toilet seat for a lengthy period of time isn't advised. Picture: Getty

But it turns out parking your backside on the toilet seat for a lengthy period of time while you update your Facebook status isn't advised either.

"Constipation and straining to poo is a major risk factor for piles – being pregnant, chronic cough and getting older also factor.

"But so too does prolonged sitting on the loo. And while in the past, some of us took a good book into the toilet with us, these days it’s more likely to be the ever-present mobile phone.

"So tempting while it may be to scroll through your apps while you’re waiting to perform, doctors don’t recommend it."

Read more: 'Miracle' £9 lotion from Lush has been sending insomniacs to sleep in minutes

Dr Jarvis explained this was down to extra pressure being put on the veins inside the anus and the lower rectum.

To keep bowels in check, she said it was crucial to stay active, healthy and hydrated and advised against taking your device into the loo altogether.

"Beef up your diet with lots of fibre, make sure you drink enough fluids, exercise regularly and leave your mobile phone behind (or at least locked) when you visit the smallest room."