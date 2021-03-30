Exclusive

How to turn your home in to a spa: Fluffy dressing gowns, essential oils and extreme self-indulgence

Promoted by Marks and Spencer

Pandora shares how to get a spa experience at home. Picture: Marks and Spencer

By Pandora Christie

There's nothing better than falling in to bed after a long day, but what if you could recreate the zen of a posh spa in the comfort of your own home? Heart's Pandora explains how it's possible...

There are some days where I am counting down the hours to get home to bed - and it’s not necessarily because I’m tired.

I have spent a long time mastering my bed time routine, and I’d go as far as to say it’s almost perfect.

My dog, Henry, is a vital part of my relaxation strategy.

There’s nothing better than sitting on the sofa getting lost in a box set or reality show with him next to me. Just hearing him breathing and snuffling next to me makes me feel so content!

But when it’s time for bed, I have to leave him to his own devices while I jump in to the shower and start winding down.

In usual times, I love a trip to the sauna to give me a window of me time to reflect on my day and let any tensions leave my body.

Now, I mimic this by closing the door and windows of the bathroom and letting the shower run on hot for a few minutes, getting the room really steamy and moist.

In the shower, I love to use really aromatic products with soothing essential oils like neroli and patchouli.

After the shower, I put on a towelling dressing gown and slippers, before putting on my pyjamas.

I make sure to leave them on the radiator so they are nice and snug and ready to go.

I love having a cup of herbal ‘night time’ tea before bed, and as I wait for the kettle to boil I have a final check of my social media and messages before leaving my phone to charge in the kitchen.

I’ve found that banning any electrical devices from my bedroom has done wonders for my sleep, and another plus is that I don’t accidentally stay awake until 1am mindlessly scrolling!

Once I am comfortable and Henry is settled for the night at the end of the bed, I turn all the lights out at 10pm.

I then spend a bit of time reading a chapter of my book by candlelight, choosing a calming scent so that when I blow it out the room is filled with fragrance as I nod off.

Now, reading a horror novel by Dean Koontz isn’t everyone’s idea of a perfect bedtime story, but he is my favourite author and sometimes I have to force myself to put down my book until tomorrow!

Another surprise bonus of not having my phone in the bedroom is that when I wake up in the morning I have another opportunity to read, and try to squeeze in another chapter… or two.

Pandora recommends...

Fluffy robe

This dressing gown is so sumptuous. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Scented candle

The Neom Tranquility™ fragrance is a complex blend of 19 of the purest possible essential oils including English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Scented room scent

A spritz of this over your pillow will immediately up the zen levels of your bedroom. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Cosy Pyjamas

These are the cosiest pyjamas you will ever wear! Picture: Marks and Spencer

Gorgeous scented bath salts

The salts are infused lavender, jasmine, vetiver and eucalyptus. Picture: Marks and Spencer

