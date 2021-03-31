Mum reveals how to keep fruit flies away using a wine cork

31 March 2021, 10:49 | Updated: 31 March 2021, 10:57

A woman has revealed a great way to keep fruit flies away from the fruit bowl.

If you like keeping your fruit out in the open in a fruit bowl, but are tired of the pesky flies that flock to the food, one mum has shared her clever solution.

Australian parenting Facebook group Mum Central revealed that you can put corks in a bowl to act as a repellant to the flies.

Corks will also absorb the sugar and moisture from the fruit, which can also help put fruit flies off.

The post reads: "Did you know fruit flies lay 500 eggs at a time on the fruit in your kitchen? Reuse wine corks in your fruit bowl. They absorb moisture from the ripening fruit and put off a fragrance that repel the pesky bugs.

Did you know fruit flies lay 500 eggs at a time on the fruit in your kitchen? Reuse wine corks in your fruit bowl. They...

Posted by Mum Central on Sunday, March 28, 2021

"Sounds like a good excuse to prepare some corks!"

You can use a cork from a wine bottle for the hack, but you'll need to make sure it's made from natural - rather than synthetic - cork.

You can use corks from wine bottles for the hack (stock image)
You can use corks from wine bottles for the hack (stock image). Picture: Getty

Many Facebook users rushed to comment their approval of the hack, with one writing: "Well if they say so and it makes fruit healthier for the kids I can sacrifice a bottle or two".

Another added: "I'll have to go buy some wine so I can have corks".

