You should never fold your bras in your drawer, lingerie expert reveals

10 January 2020, 11:15

You've been storing your bras wrong your entire life
You've been storing your bras wrong your entire life. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

You're causing more damage than you thought by being frivolous with your bras.

For many of us, a bra is simply something we wear daily, and look forward to taking off at the end of the day and throwing in a draw.

We'll chuck it in the wash every now and again, and wear the same two or three on rotation.

READ MORE: Acne sufferers are obsessed with Huda Beauty’s ‘miracle’ foundation as it completely covers scarring

Turns out, looking after your bras is important to make sure they're doing their job.

Experts warn that you should lay out your bras in your draw to keep their shape
Experts warn that you should lay out your bras in your draw to keep their shape. Picture: Getty

Boux Avenue's Katie Thacker explained that instead of folding your bras and putting them in your draw, you should lay them out.

She told the Huffington Post that this “will help avoid losing the shape in the cup and any creasing”.

But that's not the only surprise when it comes to bra maintenance.

Add socks and knickers to the cups to keep the shape of your bras
Add socks and knickers to the cups to keep the shape of your bras. Picture: Getty

The owner of Pour Moi, Michael Thompson, also recommended placing your socks or knickers in the cups of the bra to keep their shape.

Along with not storing our bras correctly, a huge amount of us aren't washing our bras right either.

In fact, experts have warned you should be washing your bras ever three wears.

You should also be washing your bra after every three wears
You should also be washing your bra after every three wears. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson from Agent Provocateur said that by doing this you'll stop the product from stretching.

“When you wash a bra it returns the fibres back to the original state so helps to keep it fitting well", they explain.

READ MORE: Anti-ageing 'pillow bra' made to 'fight cleavage wrinkles' is baffling the internet

