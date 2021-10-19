October's 'Hunter Moon' set to light up skies this week

The Hunter's Moon will be most visible Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article Loading audio...

October's full moon is set to be an impressive one, reaching the peak in a matter of hours.

A gorgeous Hunter's Moon is set to light up the skies across the UK this week.

The Hunter's Moon is the full moon of October which – according to astrologers – could last up to three-days.

People wishing to get the best sighting of the autumnal spectacular, however, are being told to look up to the skies on Wednesday (October 20) at around 3:56pm.

According to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, this is when the moon will be at its brightest and most visible.

The Hunter's Moon is the first and only full moon of October. Picture: Getty

Like all full moons that light up the skies throughout the year, the October one has also been given an alternative name – The Hunter's Moon.

The name of the Hunter's Moon comes from Native American culture, as many of the other names do.

The Hunter's Moon is called so as in Native American tribes they would use this time of the year to gather as much meat to last them through the winter months.

In 2019, the Hunter's Moon had an orange glow across North America. Picture: Alamy

The next full moon in the calendar is will fall on November 19, called the Beaver Moon.

This name comes from the behaviour of beavers around this time of year when they begin to build their dams for the winter months ahead.

On December 19 we will see the last full moon of the year, the Cold Moon, which is called so simply because of the time of year and the low temperatures December brings.