Husband forgets his wife after toilet break and drives off for 100 miles

A man accidentally left his wife on the side of the road. Picture: Getty Images

A husband forgot his wife after they stopped on the side of the road to go to the toilet and ended up driving off 100 miles without her.

A husband in Thailand accidentally left his wife on the side of the road when they stopped to go to the toilet.

It all started on Christmas Day when Boontom Chaimoon and Amnuay Chaimoon set off on a long drive through the night to the province of Maha Sarakham.

But at one point, Boontom was so desperate to go to the toilet, he had to stop the car at the side of the road.

Amnuay also popped out of the car into a nearby jungle for a quick toilet break, but when she returned her car had vanished.

A man left his wife on the side of the road after going to the toilet. Picture: Getty Images

It turns out Boontom hadn’t realised she left the car and thought she was sleeping across the back seat the entire time.

With no phone and no money, Amnuay was left stranded on her own in the middle of the night.

She had no choice but to walk 13 miles to the centre of Kabin Buri, where she eventually found a police station at around 5am.

But the ordeal didn’t end there as Amnuay had no idea what her husband’s number was off by heart and so couldn’t ring him.

She called her own phone 20 times but her husband didn’t hear it and continued driving for hours.

A man drove 100 miles without realising his wife wasn't in the car. Picture: Alamy

At around 8am, when she eventually got hold of her husband she realised he had managed to travel more than 100 miles away.

After realising his mistake, Boontom quickly turned around to drive back and pick up his wife.

He was obviously extremely sorry and apologised to his wife profusely.

But despite the monumental mix up, Amnuay admitted the couple - who have been married for 27 years and have a 26-year-old son - didn’t argue at all.

