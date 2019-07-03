The important reason you should wash your tea-towels everyday, according to experts

There's a very important reason you should keep your tea-towels clean. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

A cleaning expert has revealed bigger families are at risk of food poisoning if they don't wash their tea-towels regularly.

We’re all used to washing our bedsheets, pillows and underwear regularly, but now it turns out the nation could be neglecting their tea-towels.

While they are very handy for drying up dishes and mopping spillages in the kitchen, apparently they are “breeding grounds” for harmful bacteria.

So much so, that experts are now warning you should be washing tea-towels every single day.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, a cleaning expert at Fantastic Services, Ralitsa Prodanova, warns that families are even exposing themselves to the risk of food poisoning through cross-contamination.

Dirty tea-towels can cause cross contamination. Picture: Getty Images

“They’re often moist and warm from previous use, allowing for bacteria to multiply rapidly,” she said.

“And because they come into contact with all manner of surfaces – from your dirty hands to clean dishes – you need to be really careful to make sure there’s no cross-contamination.”

Ralitsa went on to advise people to either replace them every day with clean and dry ones, or put them in the washing machine ready for the next morning.

She added: “Be sure not to wash them with soiled garments, either, like filthy socks or gym shoes.”

Larger families could be more at risk. Picture: Getty Images

Science Daily conducted a study last year which also proved kitchen towels could contribute to the growth of potential bacteria that cause food poisoning.

“Cloth towels could quickly and easily become contaminated at significant levels, including microorganisms that can lead to food-borne illnesses,” it reported.

“Other researchers found that salmonella grows on cloths – even after they were washed.”

In order to get rid of any nasties, experts advise washing your tea-towels along with other kitchen accessories such as oven gloves and hand towels at 40degrees.

Ralitsa adds that meat eaters and those who consume dairy are at greater risk of contamination, as she added: "Make no mistake, it’s very easy to suffer food poisoning caused by bugs like Salmonella and Campylobacter.

"If the infection is serious enough, and if the patient is particularly vulnerable, it’s not unknown for food poisoning to cause fatalities.”

Science Daily also discouraged multi-purpose use, as they added: "Humid towels and multipurpose usage of kitchen towels should be discouraged. Bigger families with children and elderly members should be especially vigilant to hygiene in the kitchen.”