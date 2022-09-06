Karen's Diner UK locations revealed in Birmingham, London and Manchester

6 September 2022, 15:04

Karen's Diner has come to the UK
Karen's Diner has come to the UK. Picture: Karen's Diner

Where is my nearest Karen's Diner UK restaurant and how can I book? Locations in Sheffield, Birmingham and Manchester...

You’ve probably heard about Karen’s Diner - the Australian chain which sees the staff behave appalling to their customers.

First opened in Sheffield, videos on TikTok see the waiters and waitresses at the restaurant shouting at their guests and being extremely rude.

But what is Karen’s Diner and where is my nearest?

What is Karen's Diner concept?

Karen’s Diner was first opened in locations across Australia, including Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, and encourages customers to moan as much as possible while dining.

The diner first came to Sheffield, along with ‘100 percent rude staff’, handmade burgers and plenty of fun.

The website says: “Karen’s is an interactive diner and an absurdly fun experience. At Karens you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters who in return are expecting you to give it full Karen.

“A place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don't care.

Karen's has been described as the 'rudest restaurant'
Karen's has been described as the 'rudest restaurant'. Picture: Karen's Diner

“You can expect good food, good fun and a dining experience like you've never had before. Let us know if it's your birthday, if your name is Karen and for the love of Karen don't ask to speak to the manager...”

And it’s good news for anyone with the name Karen, as you can enjoy some free food as long as you've brought ID as proof.

Their website adds: “Our staff are rude, our manners are non-existent, and we’re the perfect place for Karen’s everywhere to vent their anger and dismay at the world.

“Come on, ask for the manager… WE DARE YOU.”

Karen’s Diner UK locations

Karen’s Diner has popped up in many locations in the UK which include:

  • Sheffield - 4 Suffolk Road, Sheffield, S2 4AF - book here
  • Manchester - 130 Bury New Road, M25 0AA - book here
  • Birmingham - Grand Central, Lower Temple St, Birmingham B2 4JD - book here
  • London - a pop up Karen’s Diner is set to open in London this winter in a secret location

See the full list of locations across the world here.

Karen’s Diner menu

Karem’s Diner has 50s American diner vibes, with the menu including burgers, chicken wings, hotdogs and milkshakes.

There is also a ‘vegan Karen’, as well as a ‘Country Karen’ and ‘Octoberfest Karen’ which includes a vegan schnitzel and aioli sauce.

There are also themed cocktails, one of which is called “The Potty Karen”.

Check out the full menu here.

