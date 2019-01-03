Incredible hack proves you can clean drains with KETCHUP - would you try it?

Tomato ketchup makes a surprisingly nifty cleaning ingredient. Picture: Getty

A thrifty mum found you can use bog standard tomato ketchup to make your drains sparkling clean.

Mrs Hinch might be making cleaning glamorous again but make no mistake, there is nothing much fun about cleaning drains.

But thankfully one Australian mum has shared her savvy tip to clean drains using the contents of your kitchen cupboard.

Spreading the word on a Facebook cleaning group she revealed that she uses ordinary tomato ketchup to clean her bathroom drains.

Explaining her incredible hack she said: "I let it sit for 10 minutes and wiped it with a microfiber cloth"

"I'm pretty happy with the results. Might give it one more go".

She shared the tip alongside some before and after photos that demonstrate just how effective her miracle method is.

The before picture of her dirty drain. Picture: Facebook

The results after she applied the tomato ketchup. Picture: Facebook

The proof is in the pictures of how effective the ketchup is on the drain and its no surprise that others on the Facebook cleaning page were keen to give it a try.

This isn't the first time a mundane household item has been known to clean something up a treat.

Remember back last summer when a hack using half an onion to clean your BBQ grill went viral?