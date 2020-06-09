This amazing ponytail hack makes your hair look double the length in seconds

9 June 2020, 17:42

This hack will make your hair look amazing without the need for extensions
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

If your hair looks a bit 'meh' after you've thrown it into a high pony - try out this easy tip!

We're all envious of those will long, luscious locks... An Ariana Grande-style ponytail with our natural hair is something most of us will never achieve.

However, it can be faked - and without extensions too!

One TikTok user has shared the easy hack on the video platform, and it'll blow your mind!

All you need is two hair bands to create the same look, and about a minute of your time - there's no excuse not to try it.

Of course, it goes without saying that someone with a chin-length bob will not be able to achieve the look, you will need to have relatively long hair to start with.

All you do is part your hair into two sections - kinda like you would do if you were going for a half up, half down look.

Tie the top parting at the top of your head, where you want the high pony to look like it's all coming from.

Tie one ponytail right at the top of the head
Then here's the sneaky bit... There's a second, hidden section of the ponytail that should be tied halfway down the back of your head, kinda like a midi-ponytail that we all used to sport at school.

Don't worry about it looking weird, as long as you give both ponies some volume by backcombing and using some volumising products, they will blend in, and the top pony will cover the bottom one.

Et voila, your hair will look double the length in a few easy steps.

The second pony should be tied underneath
The video has racked up over a million views, with many TikTok users flocking to comment how useful they found the hack.

One said: "trying this NOW!!!!", with another adding: "omg I wish I could try it but I will look stupid :("

