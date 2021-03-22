Pizza box folding hack lets you keep leftovers in the fridge without taking up loads of room

22 March 2021, 12:26

This TikTok pizza box folding hack will blow your mind
This TikTok pizza box folding hack will blow your mind. Picture: TikTok @Nateandgran
A viral TikTok video shows takeaway lovers how to fold a pizza box to store leftovers in the fridge.

If you’ve ever struggled to balance your pizza box in the fridge after a takeaway, we have the hack for you.

A video has gone viral which shows the space-saving solution to keeping your leftovers fresher for longer.

TikTok user Nate Hunter shared the clip on his account @Nateandgran with the caption: "Pizza box life hacks."

"For those of you who don't know every pizza box can do this," he begins.

The video then shows him ripping off the lid before removing some cardboard from the side tabs.

He is then able to fold one side into a lid shape and tuck into the bottom half, which creates a smaller box perfect for popping in the fridge for the next day.

After it racked up whopping 7million views, thousands of users were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “My life has changed.”

“OMG I never knew that!,” said another, while a third user joked: “You mean people don’t eat a whole pizza in one sitting?”

But some weren’t convinced, as a fourth wrote: “I work at a pizza place, not every box can do this”.

A TikTok user has revealed how to fold a pizza box
A TikTok user has revealed how to fold a pizza box. Picture: TikTok: @Nateandgran

After successfully storing your pizza in the fridge, you’re probably wondering how to reheat it without it going soggy or as hard as rock.

According to Domino’s, the best way to heat it up again is to pop it in the oven at 170C for 10-15 minutes until the crust has crisped up.

But if you can’t be bothered to wait for your snack for 15 whole minutes, Domino’s Australia has provided us with the ultimate shortcut.

Apparently, you just need to put your pizza slices on a plate with a mug of water and whiz in the microwave for 30 seconds, making sure the water doesn’t spill.

This stops it from going soggy and means it will come out hot and crispy every time.

