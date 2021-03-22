Paramedic issues urgent warning about the dangers of giving kids small Easter eggs

A paramedic has warned against giving young children small easter eggs. Picture: Getty/Instagram @tinyheartseducation

By Heart reporter

A former paramedic is warning parents to be careful about the sizes of eggs they’re giving their child.

Ahead of Easter in a couple of weeks, a paramedic has warned parents about the dangers of giving young children mini chocolate eggs.

Nikki Jurcut used to work for the ambulance service, but is now the CEO of the parenting organisation Tiny Hearts Education.

And in her latest Instagram post, the safety expert has explained that mini eggs are a choking hazard for your little ones.

In the snap, various shapes of eggs can be seen, from mini to a huge hollow version.

“Up to 85% of choking deaths are caused by food and with Easter around the corner I want this to be at the forefront of your mind,” Nikki wrote alongside it.

“Many of the Easter eggs we see on the shelves are real choking hazards.

“When purchasing please choose larger, hollow eggs broken into small pieces as they are less of a choking hazard.”

The mum-of-two then reminded her followers that kids should be supervised while eating at all times.

“Remember, always supervise your little one when eating, choking is silent,” she said, continuing: “It happens quickly and knowing exactly what to do in a choking emergency is the difference between a scare and a life-changing moment.”

A mum-of-two has warned against small eggs for children. Picture: Getty Images

Other parents were quick to comment on the post, with one woman writing: “I just sent all the grandparents and aunties/uncles a message last week asking for NO small solid eggs for our 19mo. Large hollow eggs and bunnies only 😊”

Another said: “I'd never thought of that with eggs before!!!!! 😢 Thank you!!!!,” while a third echoed: “Not something I’ve ever thought about!”

Sharing their own experience, another parent added: “My youngest is 2 and is putting everything into his mouth, I’ve once found him with an entire AirPod in there! So I’m not buying small solid eggs for the big kids this year, out of sheer fear!!”

While a fifth explained: “‘My mum has given my eldest (now almost 4) the small eggs before and I straight away take them away and if he has any I bite them in half (long ways) and I get an eye roll when I talk about them being a choking hazard and what does he do when he gets his excited hands on it, straight in the mouth and I’m sure there’s no chewing just down it goes.”

