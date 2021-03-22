Paramedic issues urgent warning about the dangers of giving kids small Easter eggs

22 March 2021, 11:25

A paramedic has warned against giving young children small easter eggs
A paramedic has warned against giving young children small easter eggs. Picture: Getty/Instagram @tinyheartseducation
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A former paramedic is warning parents to be careful about the sizes of eggs they’re giving their child.

Ahead of Easter in a couple of weeks, a paramedic has warned parents about the dangers of giving young children mini chocolate eggs.

Nikki Jurcut used to work for the ambulance service, but is now the CEO of the parenting organisation Tiny Hearts Education.

And in her latest Instagram post, the safety expert has explained that mini eggs are a choking hazard for your little ones.

In the snap, various shapes of eggs can be seen, from mini to a huge hollow version.

“Up to 85% of choking deaths are caused by food and with Easter around the corner I want this to be at the forefront of your mind,” Nikki wrote alongside it.

Read More: Bride upset after guest fills seven takeaway boxes with food from the buffet

“Many of the Easter eggs we see on the shelves are real choking hazards.

“When purchasing please choose larger, hollow eggs broken into small pieces as they are less of a choking hazard.”

The mum-of-two then reminded her followers that kids should be supervised while eating at all times.

“Remember, always supervise your little one when eating, choking is silent,” she said, continuing: “It happens quickly and knowing exactly what to do in a choking emergency is the difference between a scare and a life-changing moment.”

A mum-of-two has warned against small eggs for children
A mum-of-two has warned against small eggs for children. Picture: Getty Images

Other parents were quick to comment on the post, with one woman writing: “I just sent all the grandparents and aunties/uncles a message last week asking for NO small solid eggs for our 19mo. Large hollow eggs and bunnies only 😊”

Another said: “I'd never thought of that with eggs before!!!!! 😢 Thank you!!!!,” while a third echoed: “Not something I’ve ever thought about!”

Sharing their own experience, another parent added: “My youngest is 2 and is putting everything into his mouth, I’ve once found him with an entire AirPod in there! So I’m not buying small solid eggs for the big kids this year, out of sheer fear!!”

While a fifth explained: “‘My mum has given my eldest (now almost 4) the small eggs before and I straight away take them away and if he has any I bite them in half (long ways) and I get an eye roll when I talk about them being a choking hazard and what does he do when he gets his excited hands on it, straight in the mouth and I’m sure there’s no chewing just down it goes.”

Now Read: EastEnders' Kellie Bright, 44, is pregnant with 'miracle' third child after undergoing IVF treatment

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

This TikTok pizza box folding hack will blow your mind

Pizza box folding hack lets you keep leftovers in the fridge without taking up loads of room
A Meghan Markle lookalike appeared on This Morning today

Meghan Markle lookalike reveals she's been targeted by cruel trolls
The bride's story was shared to Reddit (stock images)

Bride upset after guest fills seven takeaway boxes with food from the buffet
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her stallion print midi dress from Whistles

Celebrities

It is not yet known when Brits will be able to go on holiday again

'Traffic light' system could allow Brits to go on holiday this summer

Trending on Heart

Abbie Quinnen has spoken out following the horrific accident

AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen breaks silence following horror accident which left her with third-degree burns

Celebrities

Dr Ranj shocks All Star Musicals viewers as he unveils 'incredible' singing voice

Dr Ranj shocks All Star Musicals viewers as he unveils 'incredible' singing voice

Celebrities

How many episodes of Your Honour are there?

How many episodes of Your Honor are there?

TV & Movies

Line of Duty viewers noticed a continuity error in the first episode

Line of Duty fans spot continuity blunder during tense robbery scene

TV & Movies

Kellie Bright is pregnant with her third child after IVF treatment

EastEnders' Kellie Bright, 44, is pregnant with 'miracle' third child after undergoing IVF treatment

TV & Movies

Margarita was a bombshell on Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia series two cast: Where is Margarita Smith now?

TV & Movies