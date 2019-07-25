Man finds out 'demon' cat is the reason he can't sleep after setting up CCTV

A man is shocked to find out what his cat has been up to. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

A suspicious pet owner set up a hidden camera in bedroom and was shocked to find what his cat gets up to.

You’ve probably spent some time thinking about what your pet gets up to when you’re not around.

Have they been scratching at the bottom of your sofa, nibbling on your leftover breakfast or running riot in the garden?

Well, one man was left shocked when he discovered what his adorable cat had been doing while he was sound asleep.

It all started when the pet owner found himself struggling to breathe at night, and was determined to get to the bottom of his problem.

So, he decided to set up a camera in his bedroom to find out what was happening, but when watching the footage back he discovered something completely unexpected.

“I couldn’t breathe when I slept so I installed a camera” pic.twitter.com/DDhP0OweoW — Greed (@stluis_htx) July 22, 2019

Read More: Parents warned about spraying babies and pets with hosepipes after toddler suffers horrific burns

It turns out his feline - named Achi - had a habit of climbing on his face while he was out for the count, explaining why his owner couldn’t breathe properly.

Posting on Twitter, the man shared three photos which show his cat staring at him in the dark and then proceeding to lie on his face.

“I couldn’t breathe when I slept so I installed a camera,” he wrote next to the images.

And his post quickly went viral, with over 1.4 million likes and 372,000 retweets.

“Your cat is trying to murder you,” one follower joked, while another said: “Looks like your cat may be trying to stop you from snoring.”

A third added: “This sounds both sweet and menacing,” and a fourth commented: “That’s not a cat that’s a demon!”

Read More: Is it too hot to walk your dog and can you give your pooch ice cubes to cool them down?

Although some Twitter users started sharing their experiences of being in this same situation with their own pets.

One said: “My cat used to do that to me! I only found out because when I woke up from my recurring dream of suffocating, she was sprawled out on my face.”

Others simply wrote, “Same,” with some hilarious photos attached.

I wake up to this most of the time pic.twitter.com/l4qjWuteEh — Hazel Burris (@HazelBBurris) July 22, 2019

While many people would make sure their bedroom door was firmly locked in future, the owner described Achi’s ritual as ‘a show of love’ and said he won’t try and stop his cat’s bedtime routine.

He added: “I feel very much in love with him that he loves me like this.”