Parents warned about spraying babies and pets with hosepipes after toddler suffers horrific burns

23 July 2019, 12:51

The poor baby suffered horrific burns
The poor baby suffered horrific burns. Picture: Las Vegas Fire Department
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

A mum-of-three has issued a warning for other parents after a young boy suffered from second degree burns.

A mum has taken to social media to warn parents and pet owners ahead of this week's upcoming heatwave after a little boy suffered from horrific burns over his body from a garden hose pipe.

Stacey, who runs the page Daisy First Aid Redhill & Croydon took to Facebook and shared an image of a baby from the USA, explaining how how many people have realised how dangerous hose pipes can be in this weather.

READ MORE: Heatwaves this week could break records for Britain

Two years ago poor Nicholas suffered second degree burns on 30 per cent of his body
Two years ago poor Nicholas suffered second degree burns on 30 per cent of his body. Picture: Las Vegas Fire Department

Stacey, who's a mum-of-three, explained: "I've wanted to cry every time I've seen this photo but it's important to share"

"Two years ago, this baby suffered second-degree burns over 30 per cent of his body from being accidentally sprayed with a garden hose and firefighters have issued a fresh warning recently.

"Hoping to prevent this type of accident happening again, the fire department warned: 'A garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during the summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees Farenheit [54-60C] which can cause burns especially to children and animals.

"'Let the water flow a few minutes to cool before spraying on people or animals.'"

The page shared the warning today and it's been reshared on Facebook a whopping 7.4k times
The page shared the warning today and it's been reshared on Facebook a whopping 7.4k times. Picture: Facebook

The boy in question is Nicholas Woodger from Arizona. Two years ago he was in his paddling pool waiting for his mum Dominique to fill it up when the horrific accident happened.

The water, which would typically be cold was absolutely boiling so when Dominique sprayed it in the pool and onto Nicholas, he started crying.

The mum said: I thought he was crying because he was mad, because he hates when he gets sprayed in the face. I didn’t think that it was burning him."

The boiling water burned Nicholas, leaving him with second degree burns over 30 per cent of his body, however, he was lucky to not be permanently scarred.

The mothers have warned other parents to be careful
The mothers have warned other parents to be careful. Picture: Getty

Stacey, who won Franchisee of the Year at The Family Network Awards earlier this year added that not many would think of how dangerous a hose pipe could potentially be, but that it's worth noting ahead of this week's 37 degree weather.

Followers of Stacey's page were in shock and were grateful that she had informed them.

Many commented thanking her for sharing the warning, and other added that they always tend to hose their pets after a walk too - and that they'd be more careful from now on.

