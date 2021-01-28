Man praised for heartwarming message he sent to a woman who crashed into his car

28 January 2021, 11:16

The man has been praised for his random act of kindness (right: stock image)
The man has been praised for his random act of kindness (right: stock image). Picture: Reddit/Getty

A stranger has been praised for his random act of kindness for his message to a woman who crashed into his car.

A man has been praised for his random act of kindness after he sent a sweet message to a woman who crashed into his car.

Read more: Pubs in England 'could reopen May' under new lockdown-easing plans

The woman from Portland, Oregon, in the US, shared his response on Reddit, revealing that he had texted her after she left him a note with her number on it following the accident.

Upon receiving the note, the man messaged her saying: "You get the good citizen award.

"I'm sure my license plate will survive...if it doesn't make it, I can only believe it had a destiny to follow.

The sweet message was shared on Reddit
The sweet message was shared on Reddit. Picture: Reddit

"We all walk our own path, but I feel strongly we will get through this together."Thank you and have a lovely day."

The woman's reply reads: "Lol awesome. I'm more than willing to send you a new cover as well.

Read more: Netflix to launch Masked Singer-style dating show called 'Sexy Beasts'

"Your license plate lived a good life. Have a good night, enjoy the snow."

The woman shared a screenshot of his text to Reddit, writing: "Bumped into someone while parking today and left a note.

"Apparently they were the best kind of person to hit."

The woman left a note after accidentally crashing into his car (stock image)
The woman left a note after accidentally crashing into his car (stock image). Picture: Getty

Reddit users rushed to praise the random act of kindness, with many praising the woman for doing he right thing by leaving a note.

One wrote: "Kudos for doing that right thing - these days that should be recognized."

Another added: "This does my heart good."

And a third said: "F****** love️ it when people act like actual people vs selfish entitled a******! Bless you both!"

NOW READ:

Experts predict surge in Bridgerton-inspired baby names as world goes wild for Netflix series

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The fastest time anyone has completed this puzzle is 49 seconds

Can you spot the 10 differences between these two pictures?

Parents are divided over this chores list

Parents baffled as 'age-appropriate’ chores list says two-year-olds should be folding washing
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Hobbs London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her navy midi dress from Hobbs London

Celebrities

A DIY expert has revealed his top tips for keeping your house warm

DIY expert reveals trick to make your house warmer using tin foil
Holly Willoughby's jumper is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her cream jumper from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Julia Haworth played Claire Peacock in Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans spot Claire Peacock actress in The Bay season 2

TV & Movies

April Winsdor is played by Amelia Flanagan in Emmerdale

How old is April Windsor in Emmerdale and who plays her?

TV & Movies

Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent were matched in Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia's Billy Vincent walked out on Susie Bradley after shock bust ups

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon turned her bathroom into a beach

Stacey Solomon transforms her bathroom into a beach for her kids

Celebrities

DC Med is killed off in The Bay

The Bay episode three spoilers: Does Med Kharim die and who kills him?

TV & Movies

Sharon Small plays Rose Marshbrook in The Bay

The Bay cast: How old is Sharon Small and what else has she been in?

TV & Movies