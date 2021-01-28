Man praised for heartwarming message he sent to a woman who crashed into his car

The man has been praised for his random act of kindness (right: stock image). Picture: Reddit/Getty

A stranger has been praised for his random act of kindness for his message to a woman who crashed into his car.

The woman from Portland, Oregon, in the US, shared his response on Reddit, revealing that he had texted her after she left him a note with her number on it following the accident.

Upon receiving the note, the man messaged her saying: "You get the good citizen award.

"I'm sure my license plate will survive...if it doesn't make it, I can only believe it had a destiny to follow.

The sweet message was shared on Reddit. Picture: Reddit

"We all walk our own path, but I feel strongly we will get through this together."Thank you and have a lovely day."

The woman's reply reads: "Lol awesome. I'm more than willing to send you a new cover as well.

"Your license plate lived a good life. Have a good night, enjoy the snow."

The woman shared a screenshot of his text to Reddit, writing: "Bumped into someone while parking today and left a note.

"Apparently they were the best kind of person to hit."

The woman left a note after accidentally crashing into his car (stock image). Picture: Getty

Reddit users rushed to praise the random act of kindness, with many praising the woman for doing he right thing by leaving a note.

One wrote: "Kudos for doing that right thing - these days that should be recognized."

Another added: "This does my heart good."

And a third said: "F****** love️ it when people act like actual people vs selfish entitled a******! Bless you both!"

