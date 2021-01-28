Man praised for heartwarming message he sent to a woman who crashed into his car
28 January 2021, 11:16
A stranger has been praised for his random act of kindness for his message to a woman who crashed into his car.
The woman from Portland, Oregon, in the US, shared his response on Reddit, revealing that he had texted her after she left him a note with her number on it following the accident.
Upon receiving the note, the man messaged her saying: "You get the good citizen award.
"I'm sure my license plate will survive...if it doesn't make it, I can only believe it had a destiny to follow.
"We all walk our own path, but I feel strongly we will get through this together."Thank you and have a lovely day."
The woman's reply reads: "Lol awesome. I'm more than willing to send you a new cover as well.
"Your license plate lived a good life. Have a good night, enjoy the snow."
The woman shared a screenshot of his text to Reddit, writing: "Bumped into someone while parking today and left a note.
"Apparently they were the best kind of person to hit."
Reddit users rushed to praise the random act of kindness, with many praising the woman for doing he right thing by leaving a note.
One wrote: "Kudos for doing that right thing - these days that should be recognized."
Another added: "This does my heart good."
And a third said: "F****** love️ it when people act like actual people vs selfish entitled a******! Bless you both!"
